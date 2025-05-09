Packers must pull the plug on struggling veteran before Week 1

Some Green Bay Packers fans might be under the illusion that Kingsley Enagbare can be a high-quality part of their edge rushing rotation next season. A close look at the former fifth-round pick's numbers in 2024 shows that he cannot be counted on as a contributor for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

In fairness to GM Brian Gutekunst and his front office, Green Bay only invested a Day 3 choice on Enagbare back in the 2022 draft. He's been a backup during most of his time as a pro and he even managed to notch five sacks last year for coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense.

The problem with Enagbare is that his sack total drastically outstated his impact for the Packers last season. His overall PFF grade of 56 ranked him as the 140th most productive defensive end out of the 211 players who logged enough snaps to qualify. Interestingly, Enagbare actually graded out higher as a run defender than a pass rusher despite his lack of positional size.

Packers gave fans signs that Kingsley Enagbare is on thin ice

Fans need only look at what the Packers did in the 2025 draft to see that they understand Enagbare isn't a part of their long-term plans. The front office doubled down on edge rushers on Day Three in an effort to find a replacement for him on the depth chart. Fourth-round pick Barryn Sorrell and fifth-round selection Collin Oliver will both have a real opportunity to supplant Enagbare during the preseason.

The fact that the 25-year-old veteran is also slated to hit free agency after the conclusion of this year will also work against him. The Packers are not going to offer him a significant contract extension unless he experiences an unexpected breakout this season. Drafting two younger, cheaper edge rushers to provide depth behind Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness is a good example of future roster planning by Green Bay.

Enagbare's NFL career is not in jeopardy at the moment but his long-term prospects with the Packers are looking grim. He'll need to dramatically improve his production this season if he has any realistic hopes of earning a second contract with the team that drafted him.