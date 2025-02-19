Packers news: All-Pro set to be released, first round NFL prospects come into view

The Packers are ready to go all-in to build around quarterback Jordan Love in 2025. As expected, that means GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff will be making a lot of roster changes in the offseason. Fans in Green Bay should prepare to see lots of changes to the roster before Week 1 of the upcoming regular season arrives.

The organization will need to offload some veterans to make room for the additions they want to add. This week's news cycle from Green Bay clues fans in on a former All-Pro who will likely be playing his football elsewhere next season.

On the more positive side of the ledger, the team's upcoming NFL Draft priorities are starting to come into view. Free agency will impact the positions the Packers target in April but several prospects are starting to be strongly linked to the team.

Packers fans who want to stay up-to-date with the team's potential offseason moves should lock in on the following storylines.

Jaire Alexander is on his way out

The Packers have tried to count on Jaire Alexander to be their No. 1 corner over the last two seasons but he's only managed to play in seven of his team's 17 regular-season games during the team's last two campaigns.

That makes it very likely that Alexander will be cut when the free agency period begins. The reality that he's set to make $17.5 million next year is another reason why the Packers aren't inclined to keep him on the roster.

Former first round pick Eric Stokes might join Alexander as a cornerback leaving Green Bay. He's also struggled with injuries during his career but he hasn't been an effective starter when he's been able to stay on the field. It would be a major surprise if he isn't permitted to leave via free agency.

Add it all up and the Packers have significant work to do in their defensive backfield. Keisan Nixon wants to be a No. 1 cornerback but he's better suited for a lesser role. There are, however, some intriguing options available to the front office in free agency. Someone like Asante Samuel Jr. or Byron Murphy could give the defense a much-needed boost in terms of talent and availability in 2025.

Alexander will likely latch on to another team that believes he can find his way back to better health in future seasons. He won't be one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL any longer but that might give him a low-pressure opportunity to turn his career around.

Green Bay could draft a tackle in Round 1

Rasheed Walker was a serviceable left tackle for the Packers last season but NFL Network's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah sees an opportunity for an upgrade via the draft. His latest mock has Green Bay selecting Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons with the No. 23 overall pick in Round 1.

Simmons would have a strong chance to be the first tackle selected in this class had a knee injury not prematurely ended his final collegiate season. Teams interested in his services will take a long look at his medicals before spending a first round pick to acquire him.

If healthy, it's easy to see why the Packers would be keenly interested in him. Finding a potential high-quality starter at left tackle at 23 would be outstanding value in Round 1. The Packers are also always interested in finding ways to improve the protection surrounding their franchsie quarterback.

The challenge with the idea of Green Bay going for Simmons is that they have more obvious roster holes they might want to address with the pick. They should only roll the dice on Simmons if they believe he has Pro Bowl potential. Otherwise, they should focus on a larger roster vacancy at No. 23.

Tre Harris could be perfect addition to wide receiver room

The Packers had a big need at wide receiver before Christian Watson went down with an injury that will likely keep him sidelined for all of next season. A to Z Sports believes that his injury means Green Bay should work hard to land Tre Harris in the draft.

The former Ole Miss standout checks in at 6-foot-3. 210 pounds which would give the Packers' offense some size it desperately needs at the outside receiver position. Love would benefit from Harris' ability to shield opposing defensive backs and make contested catches down the field.

The problem with Harris' game is that he lacks the long range speed required to be a true superstar on the outside. That makes him a questionable fit for the Packers if they cannot find another way to land a bona fide star wideotu in free agency.

The Packers have enough secondary pass-catchers on the roster. It's time for them to go all in on a star who can really unlock things for Love and his passing attack down the field. Harris would be a nice pickup in the middle rounds but anything other than that would make him a reach for Green Bay.