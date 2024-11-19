Packers news: Bears complain to NFL, Green Bay gets a boost at running back
When Bears kicker Cairo Santos lined up for a 46-yard field goal on the last play from scrimmage in Week 11 things seemed bleak for the Packers. Then, Karl Brooks found a way to get a hand on Santos' effort and preserved a massive road win for his team. Officials in Chicago haven't gotten over the devastation of losing a game in such gut-wrenching fashion.
The way the Bears have reacted to the loss is dominating the Packers' news cycle this week but it's not the only big news item coming from the higher-ups at Lambeau Field. Any Green Bay fans who wants to stay in the know this week should watch the following storylines with rapt attention.
Packers news No. 1: The Bears are complaining to the NFL
Chicago is crying foul on the way the Packers attacked the last play of the game. Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus has sent in tape of the play to NFL officials. He claims the Packers were "on" his long snapper which should have drawn a flag from game officials.
Close examination of the play makes it appear that Eberflus has a point. It's not going to improve his team's win-loss record but he does have some basis to be aggrieved. Green Bay absolutely attacked the interior of his line on the field goal attempt and there's an argument to be made that the Packers hit the long snapper too early.
Don't expect the Packers to give it a second thought. It was a risk worth taking for the team who could not afford to lose another game inside the division. Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff were desperate to block the kick by any means necessary. They risked a penalty being called and got the benefit of the doubt from game officials. The NFL might comment publicly on the possible error but it won't have real-world impact on the standings moving forward.
Packers news No. 2: MarShawn Lloyd is finally back (maybe)
At the very least, Green Bay fans looking for an injection of life into their team's ground game have some home. The team formally announced that rookie tailback MarShawn Lloyd was brought back to the active roster this week.
That organizational decision does not necessarily mean he'll be ready to take the field against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. A more reasonable projection for his return to action might be Green Bay's Thursday night game against the Dolphins on November 28th. That would give him valuable practice time to reacclimate himself to the speed of the game.
In the long run, the plan in Green Bay is for Lloyd to serve as an important change-of-pace back behind Josh Jacobs. He isn't the physical back that Jacobs is on the interior, but he might be more of an explosive play threat. That's a quality the Packers haven't gotten from their rushing attack this year. Lloyd is an intriguing X-factor for LaFleur and his coaching staff to deploy down the stretch.
Packers news No. 3: Packers may have interest in Azeez Olujari in the offseason
It's never too early for Packers fans or GM Brian Gutekunst to look ahead to next season. One area the franchise will look to strengthen is at edge-rusher. Trading Preston Smith opens up playing times for younger defensive ends to impress the team down the stretch.
Even if guys like Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare do up their play heading into the postseason it's still highly likely that Green Bay will look to add to the group in free agency. The Giants reportedly shopped Azeez Ojulari this season ahead of Trade Deadline but couldn't find a deal they liked. It's expected that he will hit the open market once the season concludes.
Bleacher Report claims that Gutekunst could look to sign Ojulari in a move that would remind him of nabbing Xavier McKinney in free agency. The talented safety was also a Giant before heading to Green Bay on the open market. That move has paid off handsomely for the Packers and there's a cogent argument to be made that Ojulari could also fit the team's defensive scheme like a glove. He will have plenty of interest in the offseason but Green Bay should represent an intriguing option for the young edge rusher.
Packers news No. 4: The Packers know their defense must improve
LaFleur cited multiple "missed opportunities" for his team to get off the field on third and fourth downs against the Bears offense. He gave new Chicago offense coordinator Thomas Brown credit for his game plan, but it was still clear he and everyone associated with the Green Bay defense left the game with a bitter taste in their mouths.
Things will not get easier for the Packers in Week 12. San Francisco may not be playing their best football, but Christian McCaffrey is getting healthier by the week which will present coordinator Jeff Hafley's defensive with a number of challenges. Brock Murdy isn't the same sort of run threat as Caleb Williams but he is more mature as a passer.
Fans should not be surprised to see the Packers defense get more aggressive in subsequent weeks. They let Chicago bring the fight to them and paid the price. Green Bay might give up some explosive plays by bringing too many blitzes but it might also help them produce more turnovers.