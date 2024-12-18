Packers news: Christian Watson steps up, Edgerrin Cooper shows out
The Packers scored a decisive victory at Seattle on Sunday night which has everyone in Green Bay feeling pretty good this week. The team still trails the Lions and Vikings inside their own division, but they are still well-positioned to make the playoffs via a Wild Card berth.
Head coach Matt LaFleur isn't getting carried away in the press this week, but he's had plenty of good things to say about various members of his roster. He was particularly complimentary of his offense's work on the road against the Seahawks. One of his talented receivers caught his eye in particular on the team's trip to the Pacific Northwest.
Christian Watson is on a roll
The Packers do not have an established No. 1 wide receiver to rely on but Christian Watson may be taking steps towards becoming that guy. His head coach believes he has been playing "A-plus" football in recent weeks which has helped quarterback Jordan Love improve his production.
It may be too ambitious to expect Watson to blossom into a No. 1 target before the season concludes, but he is becoming more of a focal point for the team's aerial attack. His blend of speed and size gives him a chance to make plays down the field against any defense that dares to matchup with him via one-on-one coverage.
The real improvement in Watson's recent games has been his reliability on routine, intermediate routes. Adding some substance to the sizzle in his route tree has yielded quality results for the Packers offense. If he can keep building on his recent results there's no reason he can't be Green Bay's top receiver by the time the playoffs arrive.
Edgerrin Cooper is becoming a defensive star
Edgerrin Cooper returned from injury against Seattle on Sunday night and gave his defense a big boost. The middle linebacker notched seven total tackles on the evening and secured a key interception that helped ice the game for Green Bay.
The irony of Cooper's performance is that he did it during the same weekend that his predecessor, De'Vondre Campbell, essentially quit on his team. Cooper does not play the most valuable position in the modern NFL but his ability to make plays from sideline-to-sideline give defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley a lot more scheme diversity to work with.
Cooper does not need to become an All-Pro to lift his unit to new heights down the stretch. If he can continue to wreak havoc by forcing negative plays for opposing offenses it could help the Packers outplay their postseason seeding.
Defensive injuries are piling up
Cooper boosted the defense by returning from injury on Sunday, but several of his teammates continue to miss time. Quay Walker is the most recent defender to go down with an injury and his status in the future is squarely up in the air. His ankle week has been labeled as a "week-to-week" issue by his head coach.
Elsewhere on defense there is still significant uncertainty on cornerback Jaire Alexander's status moving forward. He missed the game against the Seahawks with a knee injury that's cost him significant time this season. Officials in Green Bay are hoping he can get healthy before the postseason but time is ticking for the team's top cover corner.
The Packers have received good news about defensive back Javon Bullard. The rookie has been struggling with an ankle injury of his own but LaFleur expects him to get back to practice this week. He might not quite make it back in time to feature in Green Bay's next contest but he's definitely trending in the right directon. His return to action will be an important boost for Hafley's secondary due to his ability to play both nickel and safety.
The Packers might be the greatest third-place team in NFL history
Becoming the best third-place team ever was not a goal for the Packers heading into the current campaign but it's still an accomplishment of sorts. The true measure of Green Bay's season will be whether or not the can outlast the Lions and/or Vikings in the postseason. Overtaking them in the NFC North standings is not going to happen over the next three weeks.
No third-place team in NFL history has ever won 12 games which Green Bay can accomplish by emerging victorious in two of their final three regular-season contests. The Packers still need to play out the season at full-strength to maximize their playoff seeding. They will be on the road but they'd prefer to play the lowest seed possible.
It's important to note that the Packers have no one to blame but themselves for languishing behind Detroit and Minnesota. They are winless against their division rivals which is the sole reason they find themselves behind them in the standings. This is not an example of unfair scheduling. Green Bay has enjoyed every opportunity to close the gap on the field but has failed to get the job done.
None of this means the Packers cannot be the last NFC North team standing when all is said and done. The presence of Jordan Love under center gives them a chance to win any game they play. If his supporting cast continues to play like they have during the past several games it's easy to envision a scenario where Green Bay gets another chance to knock off one of their division rivals in a massive playoff game.