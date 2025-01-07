Packers news: Christian Watson suffers major injury, MarShawn Lloyd can't wait for next season
The Packers head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in their first round playoff matchup on Sunday. Most fans would hope the team's news cycle would focus on how they match up with Jalen Hurts' team. Unfortunately, there's way too much off the field news garnering attention in Green Bay this week.
That should change as the game approaches. Jordan Love's presence at quarterback gives the Packers a chance to outscore any opponent they encounter. He might need to play a flawless game to help his team pull off the upset this weekend.
Green Bay fans who want to know everything that's going on with their favorite team this week should keep a close eye on the following storylines.
Christian Watson is out for a long time
Things didn't look good for Christian Watson when he limped off the field against the Bears with a non-contact injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed everyone's suspicions by announcing that his talented wide receiver has suffered a torn ACL which will rule him out for the remainder of this year's playoffs.
This is not a fatal blow for Green Bay's passing attack but it is a significant one. Watson's ability to stretch the field will be surely missed against the Eagles' secondary. Love thrives on the ability to push the ball down the field and Watson is one of his favorite targets on long and intermediate routes.
Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft will be expected to elevate their games in Watson's absence. Doubs, in particular, will need to work deeper down the field than he does with Watson in the lineup. Reed's ability to turn short throws into long gains with his run after the catch ability will also become more important for the Packers.
Watson's injury could also impact GM Brian Gutekunst's plans in the offseason. He'll return sometime next year but he probably won't be ready for Week 1. That might push the Packers to look to add a new wide receiver in free agency or the draft with more energy than they planned.
MarShawn Lloyd's nightmare rookie season is over
When the Packers invested a third-round pick in MarShawn Lloyd they hoped he could spend his rookie season being a quality backup to Josh Jacobs. Instead, injuries robbed him of the chance to make his mark during his first professional season.
Lloyd missed time due to both a nagging hamstring injury and appendicitis during his inaugural NFL campaign. He never could get going in practice or on the field. Jacobs has a big year in his absence but Green Bay might suffer in the playoffs due to their lack of ability to rest their No. 1 running back.
The hope inside the Packers' front office is that Lloyd can spend the summer getting his body back to 100%. They need him to impress the coaching staff in training camp to seize the backup running back spot as his own. Anything less could put his long-term future with the franchise in doubt.
They will need to face Jalen Hurts on Sunday
Jalen Hurts may still technically be in concussion protocol but it would be a major surprise if he's no the Eagles' starting quarterback on Sunday. At the very least, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley needs to game plan as if his unit will face the versatile signal-caller.
Trying to stop Hurts' scrambling ability might be just as large a concern for the Packers as what he can do to them with his arm. The defense has struggled to contain running quarterbacks all year long. Part of that is due to their front seven's inability to generate a consistent pass rush.
The Packers might, however, benefit from Hurts missing some practice time heading up to the big game. That should not impact him too much but fine margins decide games in the postseason.
Team will shop for big-time help at cornerback in the offseason
Jaire Alexander's lack of availability this season has been an ongoing issue for the Packers' defense. Eric Stokes' inconsistent play has plagued the team for even longer. That's why Green Bay will be looking for a new starter on the outside during the offseason.
SI.com suggest the Packers could look to pry Asante Samuel Jr. away from the Chargers once the offseason begins. It's hard to overstate how much of an upgrade he would be for Hafley and the defensive coaching staff. His ability to cover one-on-one could also help free up blitzing opportunities for the team's much-maligned front seven.
Signing Samuel wouldn't be cheap but he has the type of star quality required to elevate the Packers from solid playoff team to legitimate Super Bowl contenders.