Packers news: D.K. Metcalf is a trade target, Vikings cornerback is top free agent target

The Packers' offseason plans are starting to come into focus after the conclusion of the NFL Combine. GM Brian Gutekunst and his front office have not hidden their desire to build a legitimate Super Bowl contender around quarterback Jordan Love. Part of that plan includes considering big trades and significant free-agent signings.

Yes, finding a few quality starters via the 2025 NFL Draft is still important for Green Bay. The franchise is not inclined to sit around and wait for untested players to develop on the job. The news around the team this week centers on how they can acquire players capable of making an immediate impact.

Packers fans interested in dreaming about how well their offseason might progress should keep a close eye on the following stories in the coming days.

1. D.K. Metcalf is a viable trade target for Green Bay

The Seahawks are facing the reality of losing both of their top wide receivers in the same offseason. Seattle is releasing Tyler Lockett to save money, but D.K. Metcalf's decision to demand a trade puts the franchise in a tough spot.

The Packers figure to be one of the teams most interested in making a deal to bring in Metcalf. He possesses all of the physical gifts required to be a dominant X-receiver in Green Bay. His inconsistency is the only thing standing between him and stardom at this point in his career.

Even if he doesn't find a way to fulfill his full potential, he can still be a dynamic weapon for head coach Matt LaFleur's offense. Metcalf's ability to go down the field and make contested catches would be a perfect fit for Love's preferred patterns. Metcalf stretching defenses vertically could open up a ton of room for guys like Jayden Reed on intermediate routes. Expect Green Bay to make an aggressive offer to take Metcalf off of the Seahawks' hands.

2. Byron Murphy could be a top target for the Packers in free agency

Cornerback is an even more pronounced need for the Packers. The team is expected to part with Jaire Alexander via trade or a release in the coming days. His departure leaves a big hole at outside corner for coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense.

The Athletic believes that hole could best be filled by prying Byron Murphy away from the Vikings in free agency. He's played in the slot and on the outside at various times in his career. Murphy's ability to force turnovers is a big reason why he's pushing to be the No. 1 corner in this year's free-agent class.

Minnesota has interest in retaining Murphy but the Packers have the salary cap space to make him a financial offer that would be difficult to refuse. Stealing a prime player away from a division rival would be an added bonus for Green Bay's front office.

The other alternative available to the Packers is to use their Round 1 pick on a cornerback they believe can start right away. That might be a cheaper option but it's a risk the front office might not want to take. Murphy should draw strong interest from Green Bay once free agency begins.

3. Packers make a surprising move at safety

Zayne Anderson is not exactly a household name outside of Green Bay. Nonetheless, the Packers have made a commitment to bring him back in 2025. Tendering a contract offer to the special teams player makes it very unlikely that another team will move to steal him away.

It's not a move that will stop the Packers from doing anything else this offseason, but it's rare for a team to make a commitment to a player with such little impact on anything outside of special teams. Anderson might be a good locker guy, but it could have been cheaper to replace him with another undrafted free agent or late-round pick.

4. A new starting center could come from the draft

This year's draft class does not have nearly the same quality that last year's edition did at the center position. The one exception to that is Gray Zabel. The former North Dakota State standout's draft stock has rocketed up in recent weeks to the point that he could be an option for Green Bay at the end of Round 1.

Zabel played left tackle in college but is expected to move inside at the NFL level. That could land him at either guard or center for a team looking for immediate help. In Green Bay, he could prove to be a cost-efficient upgrade over what they got from Josh Myers last season.

Some fans might balk at the idea of spending their first-round pick on a center, but creating interior running lanes is crucial for Josh Jacobs' success. Zabel isn't a classic mauler on the inside, but he excels at using leverage to create angles against powerful opposing defensive linemen. No Packers fans should be surprised to see Gutekunst pull the trigger on an immediate starter at center with the team's first-round pick.