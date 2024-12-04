Packers news: Jaire Alexander and Romeo Doubs look good, key linebacker may miss out against Lions
The Packers are set to travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in this week's version of Thursday Night Football. It's a game Green Bay needs to win if they harbor of catching the Lions in the race to win the NFC North crown. Detroit would like to vanquish their long-time rivals to make sure they keep the option hope to rest key players down the stretch.
Injuries are a big concern for head coach Matt LaFleur's team heading into the encounter with the current Super Bowl favorites. The news on that front is good on the whole, but not perfect for a Green Bay team that can use some good luck in that department.
Packers fans should read on to see the five stories they should be watching intently as Thursday Night Football approaches.
Packers news No. 1: Jaire Alexander looks set to return
The Lions don't boast the most high-flying aerial attack in the NFL, but quarterback Jared Goff has a knack for making big throws when his team needs them. That's why Green Bay should be thankful to get Jaire Alexander back onto the field this week.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Alexander returned to practice on Sunday which is a great sign for his availability against Detroit. It's hard to imagine the team's medical staff letting him back onto the practice field so early if he wasn't somewhere close to 100%.
His return to the field should do wonders to help the rest of his teammates in the Green Bay secondary return to their normal positions. He won't be put in single coverage too often during his first game back, but his coaches may roll the dice with him a time or two by putting him alone on the outside.
Alexander isn't a star at this point in his career, but he's still a solid starter at his outside cornerback spot. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will be glad to have his top corner back on the field against Detroit.
Packers news No. 2: Romeo Doubs should return too
Alexander isn't the only injured star set to return on Thursday night for the Packers. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs also returned to practice on Sunday which means he should be sufficiently recovered from his concussion in time to take on the Lions.
Doubs may be the closest thing Green Bay has to a true No. 1 wide receiver on the outside. Christian Watson can give him a run for his money, but Doubs has more experience and versatility as a route-runner. His return to action should add more flexibility to the Packers' passing attack.
No one should expect Doubs to come back into the fold and revolutionize what Green Bay does on offense. He can, however, add to the options available for quarterback Jordan Love. Doubs should be one more thing the Lions have to think about on Thursday night.
Packers news No. 3: The news on Edgerrin Cooper is not as good
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was not on the practice field for the Packers on Tuesday which throws his status ahead of the Lions game in serious doubt. Green Bay's defense played well without the young defender last week but could use his physicality against Detroit's punishing ground game.
His absence will put backup Isaiah McDuffie under the microscope for a second consecutive week. He played well against the Dolphins last week but the Lions will represent a much sterner test for the former sixth-round pick. McDuffie will need to soak up double-digit tackles to fill the void created by Cooper's absence.
Packers news No. 4: Jordan Love's mobility could be key in this rematch
Love was visibly limited by a groin injury the first time these two teams met. He was able to play against Detroit but he could no escape pressure with his legs. That limited Green Bay's ability to take deep shots down the field against the Lions' secondary.
The Packers are no going to suddenly turn Love into Lamar Jackson on Thursday night but they will see their play sheet opened up by his ability to evade a rusher or two. Green Bay's gun slinger won't use his legs to produce big runs but he will use them to buy time to launch a pass or two deep down the field on Thursday night. If Love can hit a few improvisational plays it could lead to an upset for his team.
Packers news No. 5: Green Bay needs to force Jared Goff into mistakes
Goff didn't light up the scoreboard in the team's first matchup but he was ultra-efficient in the win. The Packers would like to force him into several turnovers to turn the game in their favor on Thursday night. At the very least, they need to force Goff into more errors than the four incompletions he suffered back in Week 9.
Finding a way to manufacture a pass rush will be a key for Hafley and his coaching staff. They are no blessed with a true No. 1 edge rusher on the roster, but sacking Tua Tagovaila five times last week was a step in the right direction for the group.
Forcing Goff off of his spot will be a key for Green Bay in their bid to pull off an update against Detroit. Sacks would be icing on the cake, but pressures are what the Packers should really be after on Thursday night. A few errant throws from Goff under pressure could help the Packers close the gap in the NFC North.