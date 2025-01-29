Packers news: Javon Bullard needs to keep it simple, Benjamin Morrison could be Round 1 pick
The Packers failure to take a step forward this season has raised questions throughout the organization. GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff aren't going to overhaul the roster during the offseason but changes will be made to give head coach Matt LaFleur more firepower to make a Super Bowl run next year.
This is the time of year when organizations evaluate the performances of their players during the previous campaign. A big part of Green Bay's evaluation will be trying to determine how to build a more effective secondary. The infusion of some talented rookies helped the group overcome the lack of contribution from veteran corner Jaire Alexander. The coaching staff understands they might have put too much on one rookie in particular.
Green Bay wants to keep it simple for Javon Bullard
Javon Bullard's versatility was a factor for the team's decision to nab him in Round 2 of last year's draf.t. That does not mean they intended to move him around as much as they did during his rookie season. The former Georgia star played significant snaps at slot corner and safety during his first year as a pro.
Bullard himself recently labeled his versatility as one of his "strong points" in an interview with Packers.com. He's not wrong. His combination of quick twitch athleticism and physicality allows him to be effective in multiple spots.
The Packers need to decide exactly where they want Bullard to focus his attention as their offseason program nears. The emergence of fellow rookie Evan Williams as a high-quality option at safety likely means Bullard will zero in on the nickel corner spot as his own next season. The prevalance of three-wide receiver sets throughout the NFL make that an important spot for any defense. The stellar quarterback play in the NFC North makes it particularly important for the Packers.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley should be drawn to play Bullard at nickel because it will keep him near the line of scrimmage. He becomes an interesting chess piece for Green Bay's defense in that role. Bullard can lock up receivers on the inside but he can also knife behind the opposing line of scrimmage to create negative plays. Fans should not be surprised if Bullard becomes an underrated part of the team's pass rush next season if he can stay at nickel for a full season.
Help could be on the way at cornerback
Alexander's injury issues make relying on him as the team's No. 1 cornerback more of a daydream than a plan for the Packers next season. That's exactly why PFF is projecting Green Bay to take Notre Dame cornerback in Round 1 of April's draft.
They also happen to have the Packers doubling down by taking Kansas corner Mello Dotson in the third round. Taking two cornerbacks in the first three rounds would help Green Bay address one of their major weaknesses from last season. Eric Stokes' inconsistent play at the position also harmed the defense on a weekly basis.
It may be more advisable for the front office to draft one cornerback with a premium pick and then look for a free agent who might provide a boost in talent and experience. Building a Super Bowl contender with two rookie cornerbacks is not for the feint of heart. Xavier McKinney can help mentor young members of the team's secondary but too many rookie mistakes could be fatal to the team's hopes of a long postseason run.
Matt LaFleur solidifies his coaching staff
Another way the Packers can load up for success next year is by adding talent and continuity to their coaching staff. LaFleur took major steps to accomplish both goals this week.
Special teams maestro Rich Bisaccia received an extension that will make him one of the highest-paid special teams coaches in the NFL. Some fans might consider that an overpay but it's one financial advantage that teams can leverage without circumventing any rules.
The other coaching news emanating from Wisconsin this week was the announcement that Luke Getsy would be rehired to serve as a senior offensive assistant. He has a history with LaFleur and the two are clearly comfortable working with one another.
It's easy to wonder if the franchise's decision to secure Getsy's services is an insurance policy against offensive coordinator Adam Stevanich's potential departure. He's in high demand around the league and he could end up landing a head coaching job later in the cycle. If he does depart, Getsy could slide right into his position due to his relationship with LaFleur and his previous experience as a coordinator.
The organization deserves credit for their commitment to give LaFleur the talented coaches he needs to thrive. Lesser organizations might try to pinch pennies when it comes to their assistant coaching pools. Green Bay isn't afraid to spend big on talented coaches who they believe can lead them to another Super Bowl.