Packers news: Jeff Hafley needs help, Davante Adams could return to Green Bay
The Packers inability to knock off the Eagles in this year's NFL Playoffs does not mean Green Bay can't emerge as a legitimate Super Bowl contender next year. What it does mean, is that GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff need to acqure a lot of new talent during the offseason.
That can be achieved via a variety of methods. The draft is always a big part of how Green Bay wants to build their roster. The Packers can also be an intriguing trade destination for veterans who want to latch on to a contender. Gutekunst has already declared his intention to be aggressive in free agency.
It is not surprising that rumors are flying around about what the Packers might do on all three of those fronts. Fans of Wisconsin's NFL franchise should keep a close eye on the following stories in the coming days.
1. Jeff Hafley needs to get defensive help via the draft
It's not as if Green Bay's front office hasn't tried to add difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball in recent drafts. The problem is that Gutekunst and his team have failed to draft the right guy to really bring coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense together.
AZ Sports points out how good second-round pick Javon Bullard was for the team this year but endorses the idea that Green Bay needs to go for a defensive player again in Round 1 of April's draft. The most likely scenarios seem to point towards the Packers trying to find a new No. 1 edge rusher to play opposite Rashan Gary.
The hope was that Lukas Van Ness would become that player. The team's 2023 first-rounder failed to win a starting job even after Preston Smith was traded away at the deadline. He looks more like a rotation option up front than a guy who is going to rack up double-digit sacks on an annual basis.
Someone like Mykel Williams or Walter Nolen could be available when Green Bay goes on the clock with the No. 23 overall pick in Round 1. Neither is a lock to make a big impact as a rookie but both have relatively high ceilings as prospects. At the very least, they can add valuable depth for Hafley's defensive line as they try to chase opposing quarterbacks next year.
2. Devante Adams return to Green Bay could make a lot of sense
It seems logical that the end of Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the Jets would be followed by the departure of Devante Adams. TWSN.net believes the most likely outcome for the veteran wideout would be to return to Green Bay and give Jordan Love a valuable weapon in the passing game.
The question Gutekunst needs to answer is just how much gas he believes Adams still has left in his tank. He profiles more as a No. 2 wide receiver at this stage of his career. Green Bay could easily decide they already have enough secondary wideouts on the roster.
On the other hand, Adams would be a valuable mentor in the receiver room for Green Bay. That might be enough to convince the team to take him back, but it's a move that would excite the fan base. The odds aren't in favor of Adams making a sensational return to the Packers but stranger things have happened.
3. Maxx Crosby continues to be linked to the Packers
The Raiders' decision to hire Pete Carroll has caused rumors linking defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Packers to cool considerably. A recent piece on NFL.com authored by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport hasn't given up on the idea.
Their though process is that Las Vegas needs to lean into a rebuild despite the advanced age of their new head coach. Crosby is the team's most valuable asset. Offloading him for a treasure chest of draft assets could allow the Raiders to find their next franchise quarterback in April's draft.
The presence of Josh Jacobs in Green Bay does make a trade between the two teams more likely. His personal relationship with Crosby is a big reason why stories about this sort of trade will not die down.
It's in Green Bay's best interest to get a deal done sooner rather than later. They would almost certainly need to deal this year's first-round pick to Las Vegas if they want to bring Crosby into the fold. Some Packers fans might see that as a steep price to pay, but Crosby is the sort of difference-maker their defense has lacked for years.
If the Packers really want to make a charge in the NFC next year they need to land a sure things at edge rusher. Crosby has the size, talent and motor to change the entire complexion of Green Bay's front seven.