Packers news: Jordan Love thrives, Brandon McManus comes through for Green Bay
The Packers may only be in third place in the NFC North standings but 5-2 still represents a good start for head coach Matt LaFleur's squad. Perhaps more importantly, the team's Week 7 win over the Texans gives Green Bay a solid platform to build on as they enter the meat of their regular-season schedule.
It took a last-second Brandon McManus field goal to finally put Houston away but that does not diminish the quality of victory for Green Bay. The team's stars came up big to make the plays required to secure the important victory. It was just the sort of victory that can instill confidence in the Packers' roster that they can win any game remaining on their schedule.
The news coming out of Lambeau Field is positive this week after such a landmark win. Even so, LaFleur and his coaching staff know there's significant work left to be done. Packers fans should keep a close eye on the following storylines heading into this Sunday's game at Jacksonville.
Packers news No. 1: Jordan Love outplays C.J. Stroud in high-profile duel
It might be unfair to boil this game down to Jordan Love outplaying C.J. Stroud but winning the quarterback battle was huge for Green Bay. Love hurt his team by throwing two interceptions but he dominated Stroud in every other meaningful category.
Love threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns compared to Stroud's totals of zero scores and just 86 yards through the air. Green Bay's franchise signal-caller made every big play his team needed from him down the stretch. In sharp contrast, Stroud was unable to get his game going against a Packers' defense that has struggled against lesser quarterbacks this season.
This game wasn't a career breakout performance from Love but it was a meaningful step in the right direction. The mental toughness he showed after his interceptions was a notable sign of progress in his mental development. The Packers need him to keep his wits about him in tense moments if they're going to achieve the kind of success they're shooting for when the postseason comes around.
Packers news No. 2: Brandon McManus comes through with the game winner
Packers fans were happy to see Brayden Narveson supplanted as the team's starting kicker, but no one was entirely sure how Brandon McManus would perform in his absence. All the new signee did was come into the game and nail a 45-year-old kick as time expired to propel the Packers to victory.
Interestingly, it was the only field goal McManus had an opportunity to attempt on the day. That lack of action added to the pressure on him for the last play of the game. One kick doesn't prove McManus is ready to become the team's kicker of the present and future, but it does keep him on the roster for at least another week.
Packers news No. 3: Jaire Alexander wins his battle with Stefon Diggs
Jaire Alexander and Stefon Diggs had a war with words that boiled over into a physical confrontation on Sunday. It's safe to say that Alexander won the individual battle that occurred on the field. Diggs only had five catches for 23 yards against the Green Bay secondary.
Diggs doubled down on his issue with Alexander after the game by claiming he heard the veteran cornerback "chirping." Alexander won't regret his words given the impact they seemed to have on Diggs' on-field play. He leverated his veteran know how to force Houston's No. 1 wide receiver to worry more about his words than his actual play.
Packers news No. 4: Two veterans could be on the trade block
The Packers aren't in a hurry to overhaul their roster ahead of this year's trade deadline but GM Brian Gutekunst and his front office are open for business if the right deal comes along. NFL Network believes that both Preston Smith and Andre Dillard could be on the move if a team meets Green Bay's asking price.
Smith is a big-name edge rusher whose production hasn't matched his price tag this season. It's concecivable that another team might believe that a change of scenery and/or defensive system could benefit the veteran. He does have 2.5 sacks on the season but has been unable to generate the sort of consistent pass rush the Packers are looking for from his defensive end spot.
The idea that another team could be interested in Dillard might surprise some Packers fans. He hasn't played much football this season but he does have some experience being a starting left tackle in the NFL. Teams desperate to protect their quarterback's blind side might see him as an upgrade over younger, less-proven alternatives.
Neither player is goin to bring back any sort of haul for Green Bay in a trade. Smith might be worth a mid-round pick if the Packers can find a team desperate enough for edge-rushing help. Dillard might only be worth a late-round flyer for a team on the lookout for pass blocking help. The Packers might be wise to flip Dillard for a conditional pick just in case he stays healthy and starts a string of games for his new team.