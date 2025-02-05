Packers news: Myles Garrett trade rumors heat up, Bills cornerback could be another target
The Green Bay Packers season may be over but that isn't stopping the news cycle in Green Bay. GM Brian Gutekunst needs only open up his web browser to see a litany of trade proposals that media members and fans believe can take his team to the next level in 2025.
In fairness, Gutekunst has only stoked the rumor mill by his own declaration that the Packers need to be aggressive in the offseason. He was speaking specifically of free agency when he made those comments but it's fair to assume the philosophy applies to the trade market too.
Packers fans need to take each potential trade proposal with a grain of salt but there's a lot of merit in some of the ideas. The following news stories are worth monitoring closely over the coming days.
Packers news No. 1: The Packers trading for Myles Garrett is "doable"
It's no secret that the Packers desperately need to add a No. 1 edge rusher this offseason if they're going to blossom into legitimate Super Bowl contenders next season. That's why a trade for the top defender set to hit the trade market makes all the sense in the world for Green Bay.
That player, of course, is Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. He went public with a trade request this week which likely initiated serious conversations inside almost every front office in the NFL. It would be a massive surprise if Green Bay doesn't reach out to Cleveland to see if they can get a deal done.
Matt Schneidman, the team's beat writer for The Athletic, believes the Packers have the scratch required to make a trade for Garrett if they are properly motivated. Any deal for Garrett would certainly require the Packers to sacrifice their first round pick in April's NFL Draft.
The question Gutekunst needs to answer is what else might be required to win the bidding war for Garrett. Adding one more future first-rounder might be enough to do the trick. Anything more than that should cause the Packers to evaluate other trade options.
It is in everyone's best interest for Garrett's status to be clarified sooner rather than later. The Browns don't want him to be a big distraction that hangs over their offseason. The Packers want to know whether or not they can rely on him before finalizing their draft plans. No one should be surprised to see Garrett trade talks heat up and conclude within the next 7-10 days.
Packers news No. 2: Rasul Butler could be a nice fit for Jeff Hafley's defense
Finding a new No. 1 cornerback is another big priority for the Packers offseason. Jaire Alexander's inability to stay healthy has put the franchise in a tough spot. At the very least, a reliable veteran should be added to the team's depth chart before next season arrives.
The Sporting News speculates that Bills veteran Rasul Butler might be an ideal acquisition. Ironically, it was Green Bay that originally made the deal to send him to Buffalo. That was, of course, before Alexander's career was derailed with injuries.
It's easy to envision a scenario where the Packers re-sign Butler to take Eric Stokes' place on the roster. Butler does not have star potential but he's an reliable, above-average starter. That would represent a major upgrade for the Packers in 2025.
Securing Butler in free agency on a modest deal and then doubling down by adding a talented rookie in the draft would provide the Packers' cornerback room with a solid reset. It would not the flashiest move possible but it could pay major dividends for Green Bay.
Packers news No. 3: The Packers hate the tush push
It's no surprise that Packers president Mack Murphy does not like the tush push after it was used by the Eagles to knock his team out of the playoffs. What is a bit surprising is that Murphy has gone on record with his desire to have the play banned from NFL games.
Murphy's specific rationale for wanting it eliminaed is that he does no believe it involves any skill. Teams like the Eagles who regularly use it to convert short-yardage situations would disagree. They execute it at a higher level than their peers which has to rely on some measure of skills and offensive execution.
Ultimately, it will be the fans who decide the future of the controversial play. If they deem it undesirable they will make their feelings known and impact the NFL's view. If, on the other hand, they see it as an entertaining wrinkle of the game they love then it will continue without interruption.
In the meantime, Murphy might want to instruct his front office to find a better way to stop opponents who rely on the tush push next season. If they run into the Eagles again in the playoffs it might be the difference between a Super Bowl berth and an early playoff exit for Green Bay.