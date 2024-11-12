Packers news: Rashan Gary misses his big brother, new edge-rusher linked, good injury news
Everyone in Green Bay is anxious for the Packers to get back on the playing field after their defeat to the Lions in Week 9. The bye did come at a good time for Matt LaFleur's team though. Plenty of players on his roster were able to leverage the time off to recover from physical injury and mental fatigue.
The team's Week 11 trip to Chicago represents a nice opportunity for the Packers to get back to their winning ways. The Bears are coming off an ugly 19-3 loss to the Patriots. In particular, their offense is struggling to protect rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. That Chicago weakness has caused a lot of attention to fall on Packers' edge rushers this week.
Packers news No. 1: Rashan Gary misses his big brother
Preston Smith had been a prominent name in NFL trade rumors for weeks before he was offloaded to the Steelers. According to NFL.com, the veteran edge-rusher requested a move ahead of the trade deadline because he did not feel he fit the team's 3-4 system.
The Packers might not miss his mediocre pass-rushing for the second half of the season, but his presence is missed inside the team's locker room. Rashan Gary regarded Smith as a "big brother" during their time together in Green Bay. Ironically, Gary is the player whose play will be scrutinized in the wake of Smith's departure.
He is not the only member of coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense who needs to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare also will get more pass-rush opportunities as the season rolls along. Gary can watch all of Smith's Steelers games if he wants to, but his real focus needs to be on returning to his top form as an edge rusher to power the Packers' defense down the stretch.
Packers news No. 2: Could another edge rusher be added to the mix?
The Packers' front office seems to have confidence in the players on the current roster's ability to fill Smith's hole on the roster. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department suggests that Green Bay should land veteran Melvin Ingram to fortify their defensive end options for the remainder of the year.
Ingram might appeal strongly to Hafley and his assistants because he could give their defense balanced play from his defensive end spot. He might have lost a step as an edge-rusher in recent seasons but he's still an excellent run defender.
That makes Ingram an ideal lineman to pair with Van Ness up front. He can man the early downs to help fortify the group's run defense. Van Ness can focus on just finding a way to fulfill his potential as a pass rusher on obvious passing downs.
There have not been any concrete links between Ingram and the Packers to date, but it's a move that makes a lot of sense. Packers fans should not be be surprised if a veteran edge-rusher is added sometime in the next several weeks.
Packers news No. 3: Help is on the way from the Packers' Injury Report
Green Bay's bye week came at a really good time for several injured players on GM Brian Gutekunst's roster. A trio of players who were ailing heading into the team's off week could make their return in Chicago.
Jaire Alexander is the most important player who might return to the starting lineup in Week 11. The veteran corner's presence in the starting lineup allows the Packers to play more single coverage on the outside. That frees up the team's talented safety group to roam free and work to force turnovers.
https://x.com/mattschneidman/status/1856048336803164639
One of those safeties is Evan Williams who also might make his return against the Bears. The fourth-round rookie has massively outplayed his draft status by being one of the best safeties in all of football on the young season. His return to the back end of the Packers' defense can help Xavier McKinney get back to his turnover producing ways at his strong safety spot.
Center Josh Myers' potential return to the field is more complicated. The team still considers him to be their starting center, but his play has been uneven at best when he's been healthy this year. He might be better suited to be a backup than being forced right back into the starting lineup. Elgton Jenkins might want Myers to come back so he can move back to guard but it's unclear whether or not that's in the team's best interest.
Packers news No. 4: Quay Walker's future with the team is in doubt
Quay Walker is soaking up tackles for the Packers' defense this year but his lack of playmaking ability makes the chances of the team picking up his fifth-year option pretty slim. Paying over $16 million for a linebacker who isn't forcing turnovers is going to be too rich for Green Bay's salary structure.
It is highly unlikely that Walker can do anything this season to change that reality. He should consider the final eight regular-season games of the year and any postseason action he's involved in as an extended audition for other teams in free agency. He's a quality NFL starter but he does not have star potential. That makes him an overpriced player for the Packers in future years.
The hope internally is that third-round pick Ty'ron Hopper can find a way to work his way into the mix at weakside linebacker before the year is through. He's the future and Walker will soon be the past in Green Bay.