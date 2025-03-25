Packers news and rumors: Trey Hendrickson could head to Green Bay, upgrade needed at cornerback in the draft

Fans of the Green Bay Packers can be forgiven if they're not overly excited about their team's approach to free agency. GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff promised big swings on the open market but only made three moves of any consequence. Signing Aaron Banks, Nate Hobbs and Mecole Hardman are not the sort of transactions that Super Bowl dreams are made of.

The good news for Packers fans is that the offseason is far from over. There's still plenty of time for the team to acquire quality starters via the draft. Swinging a trade for a difference-maker could also drastically improve the franchise's chances of winning another title next year.

Packers fans who want to get a heads up on what their favorite team might do in the coming weeks should keep a particularly close eye on the following storylines.

1. Trey Hendrickson could be a trade target

The Packers' search for a No. 1 edge rusher rolls along this offseason. Rashan Gary has the potential to be a double-digit sack artist but his productivity can be drastically improved by the team finding a quality player to suit up on the other side of the defensive line.

Trey Hendrickson is a defensive end who certainly fits the bill. The Bengals' recent decision to hand out lucrative contracts to several of their offensive stars raises the possibility that they might be willing to trade him if the right offer comes in.

The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino suggests that the Packers are an ideal trade candidate for Hendrickson. He points out that Green Bay has the cap space required to fulfill the edge rusher's contract demands.

Hendrickson would give the Packers' defense just what they need in the short-term but it's unclear whether or not they're willing to give up a king's ransom in resources for a 30-year-old defender. In a perfect world, they'd only offer up this kind of trade package for a player entering his athletic prime.

Giving up a second-round pick for Hendrickson is one thing, but paying him $30 million per season on top of that is quite another. The Packers might try to make this move later in the offseason but they'll look for more long-term solutions before they "settle" on a veteran like Hendrickson.

2. Cornerback remains a draft need

The Packers want to give Hobbs a chance to move back to outsider cornerback in 2025 but that's a risky proposition for a player who's primarily operated in the slot over the last two seasons. That means he's not an ideal fit to replace Jaire Alexander if the veteran is released before the season.

The most obvious remedy for this roster issue would be for the Packers to use a premium draft pick on a natural outside cornerback. Pro Football Network's most recent 7-round mock draft has Green Bay using their Round 1 selection on former ECU standout Shavon Revel.

Revel's draft stock will fluctuate heavily on his medical testing. He missed most of his last season with the Pirates due to a knee injury. If healthy, he has all of the physical tools to become a high-quailty starter at the pro level. His combination of size and speed gives him the ability to matchup against a variety of receivers in single coverage.

The Packers won't feel pressured to draft a corner in Round 1 but it would be a real surprise if they don't add another option on the outside with one of their early round picks. Waiting any later than Round 3 to reinforce the biggest weakness on the roster would be a mistake by Gutekust and his staff.

3. Mecole Hardman isn't a one-trick pony

Mecole Hardman's primary reponsibility for the Packers will be to help fill the void at wide receiver created by Christian Watson's injury. He won't be a star in that regard but he can do a job until the team's top option gets healthy.

Hardman can also help Green Bay with his return skills. He's got significant experience returning both kicks and punts at the NFL level. More importantly, he does both efficiently. It's easy to forget that he's made the Pro Bowl once as a returning during his career.

Green Bay has other options to return kicks and punts but they need to be careful not to overstretch Jayden Reed and/or Kaisean Nixon in that regard. At the very least, Hardman can soak up some of those reps anytime his peers aren't 100 percent. If he returns to his Pro Bowl form as a returner he might help Green Bay win an extra game or two with his special teams play.