Packers news: Tee Higgins could head to Green Bay, Malik Willis might be trade bait
The Packers season ended with a bitter defeat at Philadelphia in the Divisional Round. It's safe to say the defeat isn't sitting well with decision-makers in Green Bay. GM Brian Gutekunst and the rest of the organization's brain trust are ready to make bold moves in the offseason to strengthen the roster.
That should be music to the ears of both head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love. They know the team's window for Super Bowl contention will be wide open in 2025. There's no reason for the Packers to make panic moves, but it's time for them to go all-in around the team's talented core.
That's why most of the news emanating from Green Bay this week is focused on potential personnel moves. Packers fans should keep a close eye on the following stories as the offseason starts to heat up.
1. Tee Higgins is a top free agent priority
It's time for Green Bay to go out and get Love a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver. Prying Tee Higgins away from the Bengals in free agency would allow the Packers to upgrade their pass-catching options in a major way.
ESPN reporter Benjamin Solak expects Green Bay to be "in the hunt" for Higgins once free agency begins. He has the talent required to change the complexion of the Packers' aerial attack. The 6-foot-4 wideout would finally give the team a receiver who can command double teams on a regular basis.
The challenge with acquiring Higgins is that he'll be looking for a massive contract in free agency. That's why Solak speculates a trade for a No. 1 receiver is the more likely outcome for the Packers this offseason. Specifically, he believes packing Romeo Doubs with draft capital to trade could net Green Bay someone like D.K Metcalf or Garrett Wilson.
The good news here for Packers fans is that their favorite team is finally ready to get serious about solving their wide receiver issues. It's going to be an expensive issue for the team to fix but it's a price worth paying to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
2. Brian Gutekunst is ready to get aggressive
Gutekunst is saying all of the things Packers wants to hear at the moment. His recent declaration that he's ready for the organization to "ramp up" its sense of urgency could yield big dividends for Green Bay next season.
It's not as if the team hasn't made solid free agency additions in recent seasons. Josh Jacobs turned out to be a shrewd signing even if he is an expensive player at a non-premium position. The defense would be a mess without Xavier McKinney at safety. Gutekunst and his staff deserve credit for the quality of their recent acquisitions.
It only makes sense that they increase the frequency of their free agent moves to take advantage of their quality talent identification process. Finding a true No. 1 wide receiver like the aforementioned Higgins will be a top priority. The team would also love to find quality upgrades at edge rusher and cornerback on the open market.
The Packers aren't going to sacrifice their long-term future for short-term gains this offseason but they see an opportunity to go from good to great. They should spend more money than normal on veterans they believe can put them over the top.
3. Malik Willis could be trade bait
Most NFL fans viewed the Packers' decision to trade for Malik Willis last year as more of a curiosity than a differecne-making move. The former third-round pick changed the complexison of his career by winning two starts while Love was on the sidelines due to injury.
AZ Sports speculates that Willis could get a third or fourth-round pick in return if the Packers were to trade him this offseason. That's a modest return for a quarterback who will make less than $2 million on his rookie contract next year.
The Packers' front office should hold out for more if they're going to deal their backup quarterback. They should not entertain trading Willis for anything less than a second round pick. Keeping him for another year as a cheap backup option is hardly a bad plan. The team might not have been able to qualify for the postseason at all without Willis' stellar backup play this year.
The one unknown here is just how satisfied Willis might be to spend another year as a backup in Green Bay. If he's smart, he will stay put and hit the open market as an intriguing free agent in 12 months time. If he's too impatient, he might end up in another bad situation via trade. His time with the Titans should have taught him just how important it is to be with a good organization.