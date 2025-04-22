Packers NFL Draft rumors: Trade up for wide receiver possible, edge rusher could be targeted

The Green Bay Packers head into the 2025 NFL Draft with a world of possibilities in front of them. GM Brian Gutekunst can go a number of different ways with the franchise's first round pick. That's why it's no surprise to see the NFL rumor mill churning with stories about what Green Bay might do on Thursday night.

The franchise currently holds the No. 23 overall pick which gives them a chance to land an immediate starter a position of need. If the Packers go that route, fans should keep a close eye on edge rushers and cornerbacks who might go late in Round 1.

There is no guarantee that Green Bay will stand put at 23. A trade up the draft board to grab a prospect they really like should hold a lot of appeal for a franchise that believes they are a difference-maker or two away from becoming Super Bowl favorites. On the other hand, moving down in the first round would give the front office more chances to land contributors with more draft capital at their disposal.

Rumors are flying about the Packers' draft intentions at the moment but these storylines should be of particular interest to the team's passionate fan base.

1. Packers could trade up for Emeka Egbuka

Green Bay has been frequently criticized for their inability to give quarterback Jordan Love with the wide receivers required to help him reach his full potential. Chad Reuter of NFL.com suggests they could silence those critics by trading up for Emeka Egbuka in Round 1.

Egbuka is an excellent route-runner with the short-range quickness required to generate separation on a variety of routes. He is not the dynamic deep threat Love covets to take advantage of his elite arm strength. That's why a trade up to land him doesn't quite pass the smell test.

Reuter has the Packers moving up to No. 19 to land the former Ohio State star. That also feels like the top of Egbuka's potential draft range. Green Bay would need to be in love with his talent level to pay the freight required to move up to land him.

Gutekunst would be wise to stay at 23 and wait for Egbuka to fall. Trading up to land a receiver who doesn't possess the atheltic profile of a potential No. 1 option would be an overpay by the Packers.

2. Shemar Stewart could be the pick at 23

Jordan Reid of ESPN is taking a more measured approach to predicting what the Packers might do in Round 1. He has Gutekunst taking another swing to solve the team's issues at edge rusher by selecting Shemar Stewart with the team's first pick.

Picking Stewart seems like an on-brand move by Green Bay's front office. They seem to gravitate towards big athletes on the edge who can hold up against the run and rush the passer. The theory of Stewart fits that profile perfectly.

The issue with Stewart is his complete lack of collegiate production. He only managed to notch 1.5 sacks last year at Texas A&M. That's a bafflingly small level of production for a player with Stewart's exceptional combination of size and speed.

There's a chance Stewart might be a complete bust at the pro level but if he hits, he could turn into an All-Pro edge rusher. That's the kind of swing the Packers need to take in this draft. If Stewart falls down to 23 it's unlikely he'll escape Green Bay's clutches.

3. Don't expect them to take a linebacker early

Linebacker isn't the most premium position in the modern NFL but the Packers defense appreciates them more than many of their peers. That doesn't mean they will spend a premium draft pick on a linebacker this week.

Much of that is based on the fact that the Packers two picks on linebackers in the first three rounds of the 2024 Draft. Edgerrin Cooper turned into an unquestioned building block of coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense. He started alongside Quay Walker and formed one of the best linebacking duos in the NFL.

Ty'Ron Hopper didn't have the same impact as a rookie but the team still believes he can help them in the future. Bringing back Isaiah McDuffie gives the team a solid veteran to fill out their two-deep.

The Packers might entertain the idea of spending a late-round pick on a linebacker who can help bolster their special teams, but it's one position group that doesn't require strengthening in the draft. That should allow Gutekunst and his staff to focus on positions that doesn't have nearly as much quality. That's good news for Green Bay but bad news for linebackers hoping to find homes in the middle rounds.