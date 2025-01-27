Packers NFL Mock Draft: 3 prospects worth trading up for
GM Brian Gutekunst has already made it clear that he's ready for the Green Bay Packers to get aggressive in free agency. Interestingly he's been quiet about what his front office might do in the NFL Draft. It's very possible Green Bay might be lying in the weeds to be just as aggressive when it comes to adding talent from the college ranks in April.
The roster has a lot of talent coming back in 2025, but there are several key holes that might be filled with a high pick in Round 1. Jaire Alexander's lack of availability makes going for a cornerback an interesting proposition. Jordan Love could benefit from having a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver to work with. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley would love to land a top-flight edge rusher.
It's going to be hard for the Packers to land an impact starter with the No. 23 overall pick. That brings a move up the board squarely in play for Green Bay. If Gutekunst and his staff do decide to be bold in the draft, these three prospects should draw a strong look from ther scouting staff.
1. Jalon Walker
Rashan Gary is a good edge rusher but he is not ideally suited to be a Super Bowl contender's sole threat on the perimeter. That's why the Packers should consider moving up for Georgia standout Jalon Walker to help fortify their pass-rush.
Walker would give Hafley and his staff a completely different type of edge player than they currently have at their disposal. He's a little small to play as a traditional defensive end but he has exceptional speed off the edge. The Packers should deploy him as an end on obvious passing downs and as an outside linebacker on first and second downs.
The price to move up and grab Walker would be expensive. He's projected to be a potential top-10 pick which means the Packers would need to move up over 10 spots to secure his services. That might cost them at least their second-rounder in this year's draft to get a deal done.
That's a reasonable price to pay for the Packers if their scouts believe Walker can provide their team with double-digit sacks. Green Bay needs to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks next year and that happens to be Walker's specialty.
2. Luther Burden III
Some scouts believe Luther Burden III might still be on the board when Green Bay goes on the clock at No. 23. The more likely outcome is that some team in the 10-15 range falls in love with his ability to produce explosive plays from the wide receiver position.
Burden might lack the size the Packers would ideally like to deploy on the outside but but he makes up for that so-called weakness with an elite ability to run after the catch. He's the rare receiver that seems to transform from wide receiver to running back once he reels a pass in. Opposing secondaries would really struggle to contain he and Jayden Reed on the same side of the field in three-receiver sets.
Some Packers fans might prefer to see their favorite time move all the way up for Tetairoa McMillan but that's too steep of a price to pay. Instead, they should try to move up eight or so spots to add Burden to their receiver room. He's just the sort of versatile weapon that can add an extra dimension to their offense in 2025 and beyond.
3. Kelvin Banks, Jr
Scouts are split on whether Kelvin Banks Jr. projects as a guard or tackle at the pro level. The Packers are one team that can afford to draft him and let him find his feet at either spot. They have several versatile lineman who can slide inside or outside depending on where Banks ends up.
The talent of the former Texas standout is obvious. He's got great size for either position and shows real speed in space. That helps him wall off opposing edge rushers and get to the second level in the run game. The Packers' offense wants to build everything they do off running Josh Jacobs between the tackles. Banks is a lineman who can help blow open holes for the team's No. 1 running back.
He is a prospect who has a lot of variance about where he might be drafted. Some mocks slot him in as a top-10 pick while others believe he will fall into the 20s. He is a lineman that the Packers should keep their eye on in the draft to see if he starts to drop. The moment he falls outside the top-15 they should begin making calls to see if they can make a relatively cheap move up to stop his slide.
Drafting a guard or tackle may not be the sexiest first round pick but Green Bay can afford to look for substance over style in Round 1. Their inability to withstand an injury at guard was a big reason why their season ended at Philadelphia. Banks would raise the floor and ceiling of their offensive line which would make him good value anywhere after the No. 15 overall pick.