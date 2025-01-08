Packers optimistic injury outlook should absolutely scare Eagles
The Green Bay Packers are hoping to get a little healthier ahead of their Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.
The Packers are optimistic both linebacker Quay Walker and safety Evan Williams can be active for Sunday’s game. It could be paramount for the Packers looking to knock off the No. 2 seeded Eagles.
According to Packers Wire, coach Matt LeFleur is optimistic about both players, but they’d need to practice before being cleared. It’s been nearly a month since both players have played. The Packers might need both if they hope to contain the Eagles’ explosive offense.
The Green Bay Packers would love to have Quay Walker, Evan Williams ahead of wild card round
Walker is amidst another strong season with the Packers this year. He has 72 total tackles and has tied his career high 2.5 sacks. He’s going to be key for the Packers in slowing down Saquon Barkley.
Barkley was one of the starters for the Eagles that rested in the season finale and didn’t get a chance to break Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. With that, he’ll have fresh legs coming into the postseason. And if the regular season was any indication of how dangerous of a player he is, the Packers can’t afford to have injuries to key defenders.
In the season opener against the Eagles, Walker recorded 11 total tackles, including seven solo. Getting him back, especially with how Barkley is playing is a must.
As for Williams, adding him back in the secondary would be big. If nothing more, having another player to help in the run game. Since Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s been on a tear. In the first four weeks, he had three total tackles. Since the Rams game, he has 46.
The Packers could get some good news this week if both are available for Sunday. Both could be key players in slowing down the Eagles and potentially pulling off the upset.