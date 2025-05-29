Packers OTAs report: Momentum on Jaire Alexander, other players remain absent

Savvy fans of the Green Bay Packers know that less is more when it comes to news emanating from the franchise's OTAs. A significant amount of drama in the preseason can portend an ugly regular season campaign. Fortunately for the Packers, nothing emanating from Green Bay at the moment should be triggering serious alarm bells.

In fact, some of the early news cyle could easily be deemed as positive. There seems to be movement on the Jaire Alexander front and some positive injury news has leaked from the mouth of head coach Matt LaFleur.

It's too early for anyone in Green Bay to be popping champagne (or celebrating with a particularly intriguing cheese wheel) but the following storylines merit close attention from the team's passionate fan base.

Packers OTAs report

What's going on with Jaire Alexander?

Jaire Alexander's contract saga is the most important story coming out of OTAs at the moment. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, there's still a "chance" that he's released. The good news is that both sides continue to work on a restructuring of his current contract that could see him join the team soon.

The reality is that GM Brian Gutekunst's decision not to add a significant outside cornerback in the draft telegraphed the franchise's reversal on Alexander's future. Seventh round pick Micah Robinson is not going to step in and be an immediate starter. Free agent signing Nate Hobbs could move back to the perimeter in a pinch, but his best spot is on the inside as a starting nickel corner.

Betting on Alexander is a risky proposition for the Packers, since he's only played in 14 games over the last two seasons. Even so, he's their most talented cover corner whenever he is fit and on the field. A team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations cannot afford to let a talent like Alexander leave without investing significant resources to replace him.

If the team can't agree to financial terms with Alexander, then they should pivot quickly to free agency to find a stopgap solution. A return to Green Bay for Rasul Douglas could be in the cards. Gambling on another injury-prone defensive back, Asante Samuel Jr. could also be another path forward for the Packers' defense.

When will Christian Watson return?

The Packers made a big addition to their wide receiver room in Round 1 of the draft when they acquired Matthew Golden. They still need a healthy Christian Watson on the field if they are going to get the most out of their options at wide receiver.

The good news for Green Bay fans is that, according to LaFleur, Watson is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from a torn ACL. The team still has not given a firm timeline for his return to action, but it seems as if it won't be a lost season for the deep threat.

Watson missing the start of the campaign could work in the team's favor over the long haul. Giving Golden a chance to learn the NFL game with a high target share could help get him up to speed during his rookie season. Watson's absence will naturally help guide the ball his way more frequently.

Packers fans should look forward to Watson's return as something that can boost their team's fortunes in the middle of the season. The question of just how quickly he can get back on the field should dominate the team's news cycle to begin the year.

Where is Elgton Jenkins?

The Packers are not making any secret of their plans to move Elgton Jenkins to center in 2025. The talented interior lineman is equally clear regarding his desire to stay at guard.

The result of the disagreement is a standoff of sorts that has Jenkins staying away from OTAs. Remember, the O stands for optional. Jenkins is not required to make an appearance, even if most of the veterans on the roster are showing their team that type of courtesy.

The key for Green Bay is to make sure Jenkins is bought in to doing what's best for the offensive line before Week 1 arrives. Getting him some work in the preseason to gel at his new spot would be beneficial, but it's not crucial. Packers fans should not be overly concerned at Jenkins' minor rebellion.

Sean Rhyan will continue to fill-in at center during Jenkins' absence. Rhyan has a fight on his hands to carve out a starting role after the team paid guard Aaron Banks big money in free agency. Jenkins' absence might do him a world of good in solidifying his status in the team's long-term plans.