Packers playmaker shockingly pushed on trade block after NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has no shortage of mouths to feed heading into the 2025 NFL season. Perhaps too many, especially following this year's draft, hence rising fourth-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs being floated as someone who could be on the move before training camp.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay believes Doubs "appears to be a prime trade candidate this offseason." The arrival of No. 23 overall selection Matthew Golden and third-round pick Savion Williams ostensibly complicates matters for one of Love's top targets. While the Packers haven't actively shopped Doubs just yet, their actions speak awfully loud.

Romeo Doubs on the outside looking in after Packers 2025 NFL Draft moves

As Kay touches on, Golden became the first receiver Green Bay has taken in the first roundsince Javon Walker in 2002. The Packers' front office deemed the Texas product worthy of snapping such a long drought, so he figures to play a sizable role right away. They're also considerably invested in Williams, who brings a unique skill set to the offense with his YAC ability.

The presence of Golden and Williams moves Doubs further down the pecking order of a talented, crowded receiving room. The latter was already competing with 2023 second-rounder Jayden Reed and 2022 draft classmate Christian Watson for opportunities. Suddenly, a breakup might be the most logical outcome for all parties involved.

Moreover, the Packers boast two tight ends who command looks up the seam in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. Those two, plus Golden, Williams, Watson and Reed, could all take priority over Doubs, who was frustrated with his role this past season. With more players in the mix, an even smaller workload is within the range of outcomes, if not likely.

None of this bodes well for Doubs, who's quickly becoming an afterthought in Green Bay. Rather than waiting for him to get upset, the Packers can be proactive and ship the 25-year-old elsewhere. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the team has seemingly brought in long-term replacement(s); the writing might already be on the wall.

Green Bay has taken a committee approach to replicating Davante Adams' alpha production since his departure back in 2022. Doubs was initially a key piece of the puzzle, though a change of scenery may be on the horizon. Kay suggests the New York Jets as a "strong fit" for him opposite star wideout Garrett Wilson.