Packers playoff scenarios: What Green Bay needs for seeding in Week 18
After losing to the Minnesota Vikings last week, much about the Green Bay Packers' fate for the NFL Playoffs was decided. They'd already locked up their spot in the postseason and the loss to rival Minnesota put them in a spot where they would have no chance to secure the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture. However, there was still a bit at stake in Week 18 for the matchup with another rival, the Chicago Bears.
That's why Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made the decision to not rest his starters and the likes of Jordan Love and Christian Watson, which turned out to be a controversial call. Both Love and Watson left the game injured. At the same time, though, there was some defense for that given that Green Bay did have a chance to help themselves make a big move that would help their playoff chances.
The Packers came into Week 18 with a chance to improve to the No. 6 seed in the NFC, which would be a big difference in terms of their Wild Card Round matchup. Here's what Green Bay would need to happen in order to secure the sixth seed.
Packers seeding scenarios: Playoff stakes for Green Bay in Week 18
To get the No. 6 seed in the NFC, the Packers would first need to beat the rival Bears in Week 18. After that, though, Green Bay would then need a bit of help as they would also need the Dallas Cowboys to upend the Washington Commanders.
Green Bay's proverbial ownership of the Bears certainly made fans optimistic that the Packers could take care of their part of the equation, even with some key injuries. However, there were questions about what Washington's plan would be with their starters, especially against the injury-riddled Cowboys who were also starting Trey Lance at quarterback.
The good news, of course, is that this isn't about playing for a post in the postseason, as mentioned. The Packers will be playing playoff football, it's just about whether or not the path is easier. The No. 7 seed would send them on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles while the No. 6 seed would instead send Green Bay to Los Angeles for a date with the Rams. Neither would be an easy matchup, but there's a very clear difference in caliber of team between those two potential opponents.