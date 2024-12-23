Packers playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 16 vs Saints
By Scott Rogust
The NFC North may be the most stacked division in the NFL this year. The Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers each have double digit wins on the year. The Lions and Vikings have already clinched their playoff berths, and are in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC side of the playoff bracket.
For the Packers, however, they have yet to clinch their spot in the playoffs. Last year, the team showed incredible promise of a bright future, after they pulled off a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round, while giving the San Francisco 49ers a true fight in the Divisional Round loss.
Week 16 concludes on Monday, with the Packers hosting the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Can the Packers clinch a playoff spot on Monday?
Packers playoff scenarios: What's at stake for Green Bay with a win or loss vs. Saints in Week 16
It's an easy clinching scenario for the Packers — win and they're in. If they can defeat the Saints on Monday night, they will clinch a playoff berth.
The Packers could have clinched a berth even without a win on Monday. However, they would have needed either of these two scenarios to take place on Sunday, per USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz:
- Falcons loss or tie + Rams loss or tie
- Falcons loss or tie + Seahawks loss or tie
Only one of the required teams lost, as the Seattle Seahawks suffered a 27-24 defeat to the Vikings. But other than that, the Packers received no help from the Atlanta Falcons or Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons cruised to an easy 34-7 win over the lowly New York Giants, while the Rams avoided an upset and defeated the Jets 19-9.
With that, the Packers' only way to clinch their playoff spot for the fifth time in six years is to score a win over the Saints. If they don't, their chance to clinch will come in Week 17. It's simple, win and you're in.