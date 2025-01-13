Packers post-mortem: 5 fatal Green Bay flaws that were exposed by the Eagles
The Green Bay Packers learned some painful lessons in their 22-10 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately for Jordan Love and his teammates, they won't have the opportunity to show what they've learned until next season arrives. Green Bay's season came to an ugly end in Philadelphia.
Now it's time for general manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff to get to work on shoring up the team's problem areas. The draft will be crucial to infuse young talent into Green Bay's roster. Head coach Matt LaFleur will also be looking for key moves in free agency to give him more to work with in 2025.
Before the Packers figure out who they need to add in the offseason, they need to understand what their weaknesses are. These five roster flaws were laid bare by the Eagles and must be corrected if the Packers are going to be better next season.
1. The offensive line is short on talent and bodies
Jordan Love was only sacked twice by the Eagles in the loss but he was under pressure almost every time he dropped back to pass. He was able to escape some oncoming rushers with his scrambling ability but the lack of protection he received disrupted much of what Green Bay wanted to accomplish on offense.
Things got worse as the game progressed due to injury. Elgton Jenkins went out early and his replacements at left guard were atrocious. Travis Glover got the first shot to replace him and was benched after multiple holding penalties. Kadeem Telfort replaced him and was blown away by Philadelphia's interior lineman on multiple occasions.
Center Josh Myers went out late but the game was largely decided by the time he hit the injury tent. The point here is that the Packers need more quality depth on the interior. Myers needs to be replaced in the starting lineup and quality backups at both guard spots need to be secured in the offseason.
Love wasn't good in this game but it's hard to know how much of his struggles were due to the constant pressure the Eagles sent his way. An offensive line upgrade is going to be a priority for the Packers in the offseason.
2. Their wideouts cannot generate separation down the field
Love is a quarterback who is at his best when he's able to push the ball down the field. He needs a healthy combination of pass protection and wide receivers who can threaten opposing defenders to activate that talent.
He did not get much of either against the Eagles. Love only completed three of his 11 throws that traveled more than 10 yards in the air. Just as many of those passes ended up in the hands of Philadelphia defensive backs on Love's three interceptions.
Christian Watson's injury absence hurt the offense more than many Packers fans expected. No one other than Jayden Reed seemed capable of giving Love much of a window to throw into. It's time for the Packers to go out and get him the deep weapons he needs in the offseason.
3. Lack of a No. 1 edge rusher
Green Bay's defense also managed two sacks on the day, but their inability to get after Jalen Hurts without blitzing was evident all game long. It was particularly noticeable when Hurts had almost seven seconds to throw on Philadelphia's first touchdown.
Rashan Gary did his job with one sack, but as usual, he did not get a lot of help. The team completely lacks any sort of talented compliment for him on the other side of the line. Finding a new pass-rusher capable of winning one-on-one battles has to be one of the front office's top priorities heading into the draft and/or free agency.
4. Lack of a change of pace back to play behind Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs was a beast against the Eagles as he racked up 81 tough rushing yards on 18 carries. The problem Green Bay suffered from is that Love and tight end Tucker Kraft were the team's next two leading rushers with 10 ground yards a piece.
Emmanuel Wilson was ostensibly the team's No. 2 running back and only produced six yards on three carries. The offense really could have benefited from a different sort of running back who could have given the Eagles defense something else to consider.
Green Bay officials hope MarShawn Lloyd can bounce back from his injury-plagued rookie campaign to be that guy next season. If they aren't 100% sure he can, it's time for them to find a smaller, quicker back who can take pressure off of Jacobs on obvious passing downs.
5. They do not have a No. 1 wide receiver on the outside
Reed led the wide receiver room in catches with four. He's a terrific weapon in the slot, but sometimes the Packers need a perimeter wideout to make a play. Neither Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks was capable of doing that against Philadelphia's talented secondary.
If Green Bay wants to get the most they can out of Love in 2025 and beyond they need to pair him with a bona fide No 1 wide receiver who can win battles on the outside. He's done all he can with a relatively non-descript number of options at that position. Love has star potential at quarterback but he needs a star wide receiver to fully activate his abilities.