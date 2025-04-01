Packers pre-NFL Draft projected depth chart: Which starting spots could be filled by rookies?

Plenty of fans wanted to see the Green Bay Packers make a few big swings in free agency to turn their roster into bona fide Super Bowl contenders. Instead, GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff employed a measured approach on the open market. That means the bulk of the franchise's reinforcements will need to come via the 2025 NFL Draft.

Most of the Packers' depth chart will head into April's event with solid options available to head coach Matt LaFleur. There are a few problem areas that can be impacted by rookies though. Green Bay fans should pay close attention to this depth chart breakdown to understand where draft picks will be required.

Packers quarterback depth chart

This is an easy one. Jordan Love is going to be the starter and Malik Willis will be his backup unless Green Bay receives a massive trade offer. Any rookie added here will likely be headed to the Practice Squad.

Packers running back depth chart

Josh Jacobs will get the bulk of carries again in 2025. The battle for the No. 2 running back spot in Green Bay holds some intrigue. 2024 third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd will get a chance to seize the position after an injury riddled rookie campaign.

Emmanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks provide the team good depth but a late-round pick could be utilized to give Green Bay's offense a boost of speed. It's not going to be a spot where the team uses a premium draft pick.

Packers offensive line depth chart

Aaron Banks was brought in as the team's most expensive free agent signing to solidify things at guard. His arrival will permit Elgton Jenkins to move to center to replace Josh Myers who the team wisely let walk in free agency.

Zach Tom is one of the most underrated tackles in the league and will start on the right side. Sean Rhyan is a safe bet to start beside him at guard.

Left tackle is the one spot where the Packers might invest a premium selection up front. Rasheed Walker isn't a star and it's a crucial position. If the right tackle slips Green Bay might pounce on him in one of the first two rounds.

Packers wide receiver depth chart

This is a spot where plenty of Packers fans would love to see help. With all due respect to free agent signing Mecole Hardman, he isn't the answer to what ails Green Bay on the outside.

Jayden Reed is a budding star in the slot which likely takes that position off the board. Finding a big receiver to play opposite Romeo Doubs is the ideal plan forward for Green Bay. The lack of star talent in this year's wide receiver class will likely force the Packers to gamble on another mid-round wideout.

Packers tight end depth chart

Tucker Kraft is the clear No. 1 here and is a big help to Jordan Love. Luke Musgrave has underachieved during his pro career but the team hopes he can bounce back from injuries that limited him in 2025.

The team might spend a late round pick to add a bit more blocking to their tight end room but a major move would be a massive surprise.

Packers defensive line depth chart

The Packers need to find a No. 1 edge rusher to play opposite Rashan Gary. It's no secret that could be something they target with their first-round selection.

The defensive interior could stand an infusion of talent as well. Kenny Clark can't play forever and Devonte Wyatt has been up and down during his time with the franchise. The Packers should look to add a tackle to their two-deep somewhere in the middle rounds.

Packers linebacker depth chart

The Packers are pretty well stocked at linebacker. Edgerrin Cooper and Quay Walker will return as the team's starters. They also have solid backups in the forms of Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper. Any pick Guteknust uses on his linebacking corps will be aimed at boosting his special teams options.

Packers cornerback depth chart

Jaire Alexander is still a Packer for the moment, but the expectation is he'll be jettisoned before training camp. That leaves a massive void at outside corner opposite Keisean Nixon. Allegedly, Green Bay intends for free agent signing Nate Hobbs to move back outside after spending the last two seasons playing as a nickel.

This is a clear spot where Green Bay needs to spend a pick in the first three rounds to strengthen their room. Not adding a potential starting corner in the draft would be front office malpractice by Gutekunst and his staff.

Packers safety depth chart

Xavier McKinney is one of the best safeties in football and helps cover up a lot of weaknesses in coordinator Jeff Hafley's secondary. Even Williams and Javon Bullard give the team excellent depth at the strong safety spot alongside him.

That makes safety an unlikely spot for the Packers to spend a premium draft pick. Like linebacker, if they take a safety in the late rounds it will be with an eye towards helping their special teams. The two deep at this spot is rock solid in Green Bay.