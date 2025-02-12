Packers real NFL Draft plan won’t make Josh Jacobs happy, which is for the best
Josh Jacobs is very good at finding the end zone for the Green Bay Packers' offense but that does not qualify him to lead the franchise's draft efforts. As a result, Brian Gutekunst and his staff are probably going to disappoint their prolific rusher when they make their Round 1 selection in April's NFL Draft.
Jacobs has made no secret of his desire for the Packers to acquire a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver to help boost the team's offense this offseason. Ideally, he would like to see them land a veteran who's already proven he can shoulder that type of responsibility. Securing a potential No. 1 option the draft would also open up running lanes for Jacobs in 2025.
None of this makes wide receiver the team's top offseason priority. Finding a potential No. 1 edge rusher capable of playing opposite Rashan Gary is more important for the franchise's long-term success. That also happens to line up well with where Green Bay will be making their selection in Round 1.
The Packers have bigger needs than a wide receiver
The upside to that draft reality is that Jacobs is more likely to get his wish via free agency or a trade. Making a deal for someone like Deebo Samuel could do wonders to unlock Green Bay's aerial attack. Tee Higgins is likely outside the team's price range in free agency but a second-tier target like Marquise Brown could give Matt LaFleur's offense a healthy jolt of big-play ability.
Jacobs may not have the requisite chops to lead his team's front office but that does not make his opinion about his offense's need to land a star wide receiver any less true. Its time for Green Bay to go all in on giving Love what he needs to make a legitimate run at a Super Bowl title. The time for half measures is over for the Packers.