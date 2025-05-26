Packers rookie Matthew Golden’s Jordan Love quote will have fans in love

The Green Bay Packers had a strong representation at franchise quarterback Jordan Love's charity softball game at Fox Cities Stadium. Chief among them was rookie first-round wide receiver Matthew Golden, who got quite a warm welcome from the fans who attended.

Golden was a hot commodity, and he relished the moment. It was a fun opportunity for him to introduce himself to the close-knit community that is Green Bay and meet some of the Cheeseheads. But most notably, he showed up to support Love, which should have Packers supporters head over heels for the former Texas standout.

Packers fans are smitten with rookie WR Matthew Golden after supporting Jordan Love at charity softball game

"You always gotta be there for your quarterback," Golden stated about offering to participate in Love's philanthropy event, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman ($).

Golden is prepared to go to bat for Love, both on the diamond and the gridiron, which is music to the Green Bay faithful's ears. The Packers will lean heavily on this year's No. 23 pick from the get-go. They hadn't drafted a receiver in Round 1 since Javon Walker in 2002, so he has to work — quickly.

Moreover, fellow teammate and wideout Christian Watson is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered late last season and is eyeing a mid-2025 return. Hearing him wasting no time building a rapport with Love on and off the field is an encouraging development, especially knowing this.

If Love's first comments on Golden since the latter's arrival in Green Bay tells us anything, the signal-caller seems excited about his shiny new toy.

"He’s a great dude," Love said regarding Golden. "I’m excited to see just his potential on the football field. But just the start we’ve had, doing routes on air and things like that, he looks like a stud -- looks like a very polished receiver. So I’m excited to see how far he can take it."

Well, if that doesn't have Packers fans eager to see the Love-Golden connection in action, what will? The talented young duo already meshes well from a skill set standpoint. Now, they're doing so on a personal level, which can only amplify their chemistry.

As a massive play waiting to happen with sub-4.3 speed, Golden is an ideal target for the big-armed Love. They will be weekly threats to make fireworks, an element the Packers' aerial attack sorely lacked in 2024.