Packers rookie projections: Outlook for every 2025 draft pick

First round pick Matthew Golden is the headliner of the Green Bay Packers' 2025 NFL Draft class, but GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff are counting on several other rookies to play meaningful roles in their inaugural seasons. Several of the team's eight draft picks will need to step right into important roles on the team's two-deep before Week 1 arrives.

It's clear the higher-ups in Green Bay were not satisfied with the team's options at wide receiver or along the defensive line. Golden was joined by third-round pick Savion Williams to help give Jordan Love's pass catchers a much-needed jolt.

The defensive line got even more attention in the draft. Gutekunst acquired two defensive ends and one defensive tackle in the middle rounds. Barryn Sorrell was the highest-rated choice, but he'll need help from his classmates to give coordinator Jeff Hafley's front-seven a meaningful bump.

Read on to learn how each of the Packers' eight draft picks should contribute during their rookie seasons.

Packers Round 1 pick: Matthew Golden

Green Bay didn't decide to take a wide receiver in Round 1 simply to reverse their historical trend. The front office believes Golden has the chance to unlock Love's deep passing game with his elite speed on the perimeter.

It would be a disappointment if Golden doesn't find his way into the starting lineup early in the season. He might not be on the field for the opening snap of the Packer's Week 1 game but he should play meaningful snaps right away. Leading the wide receiver group in either catches or yards should be the expectation for the high-ceiling rookie.

Packers Round 2 pick: Anthony Belton

Drafting Anthony Belton in Round 2 was a bit of a reach by the Packers' front office. He has the size all NFL teams covet in their blindside blocker but his footwork is a work in progress.

The plan in Green Bay is for Belton to learn the intricacies of the pro game as a rookie. If he managed to hold up as a swing tackle it would give his new team a major boost. Packers fans shouldn't be surprised if this turns into a redshirt year of sorts for the former NC State standout.

Packers Round 3 pick: Savion Williams

Savion Williams very much looks the part of a starting X-receiver when he lines up on the outside. Unfortunately, his lack of refined skills as a route-runner are stopping him from taking advantage of his considerable athletic potential.

Green Bay is gambling on their coaching staff's ability to get the most out of the former TCU star. That likely won't show up as a rookie. He will get limited snaps behind Romeo Doubs on the outside. If he catches 20 passes on non-gadget plays it would be a major success.

Packers Round 4 pick: Barryn Sorrell

The team stuck with its preferred type of edge rusher when the took Barryn Sorrell in the fourth round. He's a high-effort power rusher who uses his hands to great effect at the line of scrimmage.

He was a nice value selection for the Packets, but he might struggle to make a needle-moving impact as a rookie. He might struggle to crack the two-deep as a rookie but his long-term prospects with the franchise are relatively bright.

Packers Round 5 pick: Collin Oliver

Some scouts see Collin Oliver more as an outside linebacker than a defensive end but his value at the pro level will come from rushing the passer from the perimeter. His outstanding speed gives him a chance to earn snaps as a rookie on obvious passing downs.

Green Bay will consider it a success if he's a member of the active roster by the time the second half of the season arrives. Racking up a couple of sacks would do more than enough for Oliver to justify his draft status.

Packers Round 6 pick: Warren Brinson

Warren Brinson got lost in the shuffle of Georgia's outstanding college defense but he has the athletic profile to become a quality defensive tackle. The key for the Packers will be to help him play with a lower center gravity and more discipline to maximize his athletic gifts.

If Brinson can break into the defensive tackle rotation at any time during the 2025 season it will go down as a win for the front office. He might end up on the practice squad if he doesn't show more consistency during training camp than he did on his college film.

Packers Round 7 pick: Micah Robinson

The Packers are going to take some understandable criticism for waiting until Round 7 to draft a cornerback. It could mean they are going to give Jaire Alexander one more season to show he can stay healthy enough to be a quality starter.

The odds are stacked against Robinson factoring into the defensive back rotation as a rookie. Making the team and contributing to special teams would be a win for the former Tulane star.

Packers Round 7 pick: John Williams

John Williams has above average quickness to be an NFL tackle but he needs to add significant strength to compete against quality pro linemen. He'll compete for a spot on the 53-man roster as a reserve at either tackle or guard but the practice squad looks like his probable home in 2025.