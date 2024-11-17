Packers get a rude awakening with sketchy late hit on Caleb Williams
By Mark Powell
All I have to say to Green Bay Packers fans is they ought to get used to this sort of treatment. The Chicago Bears drafted Caleb Williams No. 1 overall out of USC, and unless he is a historically-bad draft pick, he's going to get calls like these.
Heck, the Packers know what bad penalty calls look like. They've had three quarterbacks in just as many decades, two of whom are likely to be Hall of Famers. Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers deserve the respect of their opponents and the officials. As much as I wish NFL refs would treat every player equally, that's just not reality. Rodgers and Favre got more calls, just as Williams will receive the same benefit if he performs up to par.
Packers rivals have long dealt with calls like the one Williams received on Sunday.
Packers fans know what it's like after bad penalty in favor of Caleb Williams
To be fair to Williams, he had a full foot out of bounds before Xavier McKinney pushed him. There was no need for contact once Williams gave himself up, as is the case with most quarterbacks. Williams is a rookie, and still has to prove himself. However, even he is going to get obvious calls like these. And heck, Williams went to college in Hollywood! He's an actor by nature.
It's been a rough week for Williams. His offensive coordinator was fired. Reports emerged that his own teammates wanted his benched, for reasons I don't quite understand. He apologized to those very same teammates when Waldron was let go, vowing to play better and be a leader. At a certain point, he will have to make adjustments and show what he's learned on the field.
Williams is just the latest in a long line of Bears QB saviors. At some point, the franchise has to be blamed. Williams acting classes will only go so far in the Windy City.