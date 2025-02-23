Packers Rumors: George Pickens trade surprise, Jaire Alexander revenge, Aaron Rodgers reunion

The Green Bay Packers feel as if they're on the precipice of greatness. While Jordan Love and Co. flamed out much quicker in the postseason this year than the previous, this remains one of the NFL's youngest rosters. More importantly, though, Brian Gutekunst now comes into the offseason with ample cap space and roster flexibility to make some big splashes to further improve Green Bay's chances as a viable Super Bowl contender.

There is still a couple of weeks before free agency begins but the NFL rumors are already circling the Packers in more ways than one. Let's check in on what's buzzing around Green Bay right now to set the tone for what could be a shockingly busy and ultimately fruitful offseason.

Aaron Rodgers return to Packers less likely than asteroid hitting Earth

Once a Packers legend (and still so given what he accomplished in Green Bay, to be fair), Aaron Rodgers is assuredly looking for a new home this offseason. His tenure with the New York Jets has now run its course with the organization set to move on from him.

Few people have considered a reunion with Rodgers and the Packers, and rightfully so. Jordan Love has not only established himself as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in football already but the franchise has financially committed to him as well. On top of that, there's no way that Gutekunst and the Green Bay brass would even consider adding that type of drama to the locker room willingly, right?

That indeed seems to be the case. FanDuel Sportsbook in Canada has the Packers at +3500 to be the next team for Rodgers. But as Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI astutely and hilariously noted, that's an implied probability of just 2.78%, which is lower than the recent odds that an asteroid could collide with the Earth in 2032, which recently rose above 3%.

So we have a better chance of seeing an apocalyptic-type of event that numerous sci-fi movies have been made about than we do of seeing Rodgers return to the team that drafted him. Given how things ended, given the state of the Packers, and even given the state of the quarterback himself, that somehow feels right.

Green Bay cutting Jaire Alexander could lead to Vikings revenge tour

Green Bay fans aren't surprised by the possibility that the franchise could move on from All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander this offseason. There was buzz regarding that even before the Packers season ended and it has only continued with ESPN's Rob Demovsky reporting in mid-February that the team could cut Alexander as frustrations grow over his "inability to stay healthy and/or play through injuries."

While a trade would also be on the table, a post-June 1 designated cut would save the Packers $17 million from Alexander's cap hit (they would also save $6.8 million as a pre-June 1 cut). Never one to be shy, though, there is almost no question that the cornerback would be out to once again prove himself as one of the best at his position in the league and also stick it to Green Bay.

Unfortunately for Packers fans, there's an obvious spot for the corner to be able to do that. As Joe Nelson of Minnesota Vikings on SI suggested, Alexander could be a perfect fit for the rival Vikings this offseason in their current situation.

Nelson notes that the Packers would be taking an undeniable risk with Alexander given his struggles staying healthy. At the same time, with the desire to bring back Byron Murphy Jr., there would still be holes in the secondary, most notably with Stephon Gilmore's likely departure. Alexander could fill that role on a short-term prove-it deal that would allow Minnesota to maintain roster flexibility under the salary cap but keep the secondary as a strength under Brian Flores' watch.

That, however, would be worst-case scenario for the Packers. Cutting Alexander given the context would make sense for Green Bay, especially with the money they could save. At the same time, however, seeing him motivated an on a bitter NFC North rival would make that much harder to swallow — especially if he were to stay healthy and play a hand in continuing to elevate the Vikings.

Packers suggested as ideal candidate for George Pickens trade

If trade buzz in the NFL has taught us anything over the years — even as the league has become seemingly more open to big-name player movement — it's that nothing is guaranteed. So when NFL.com's Adam Rank suggested some high-profiled players who "SHOULD" be traded this offseason, you can only rule it out but so much while also not remotely taking it as a certainty.

Yet, if you're a Packers fan, it's impossible not to dream on the possibility that Rank suggested for Green Bay, namely Gutekunst relieving the Pittsburgh Steelers of a revolving headache known more commonly as George Pickens. Rank noted the Steelers' innate ability to move on from mercurial receivers before there is too much trouble but heavily suggested the Packers would be the ideal landing spot for Pickens and the team alike.

"Here's another young receiver who could fetch a nice price from a trading partner seeking a true No. 1 pass-catching option. (Right, Green Bay?) Pickens has been inconsistent, but the Steelers have also trotted out a wide assortment of quarterbacks during his first three seasons in the NFL. Having him as the top target for, say, Jordan Love would be huge for Matt LaFleur's Packers offense. The Steelers also get a chance to avoid an uncomfortable conversation with Pickens when the 2022 second-round pick's contract is up at the end of the 2025 season."

While Gutekunst has lightly pushed back already this offseason regarding the team's need to upgrade the wide receiver room and get a true No. 1 (a sentiment Josh Jacobs really fueled with his comments suggesting as much), it should be reasonable. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed and so on are all talented but several have also struggled to stay on the field and none have truly established themselves as an alpha-type option for Love in the passing game.

Pickens has that type of ability. He's been maddening at time in Pittsburgh but, given the level of quarterback play and the suspect offensive minds guiding the ship, you could argue that getting into a situation like one with Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love would help his woes. And if the Steelers are even remotely considering trading the receiver rather than paying him, then it's a call the Packers would be foolish not to make.