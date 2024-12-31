Packers trending toward surprise offseason move with defensive star
Availability is a valuable skill in the modern NFL and it's not one Jaire Alexander has possessed over the last two seasons. His injury issues might cut short his tenure with the Green Bay Packers when the offseason begins.
The veteran cornerback still has two years left on the massive four-year, $84 million contract he signed with Green Bay before the 2022 season. Unfortunately for both he and the Packers, he's struggled to live up to his price tag over the last two seasons.
He is only managed to play 14 total games since the start of the 2023 season and it's unclear when he will return to the field after his latest injury. That is simply not enough value for one of the highest-paid corners in football.
As a result, Rob Demovsky of ESPN is speculating that the Packers might choose to cut Alexander or restructure him once their playoff run is over. He fails to speculate on which route might be more likely but does state that continuing with the "status quo" is likely untenable from the team's perspective.
Packers could move on from Jaire Alexander in 2025
This is the best offseason for Green Bay to move on from Alexander's contract. They do possess an out in the current deal where they can cut him and only take on just over $19 million in dead cap. That's far from an ideal outcome from the team's perspective, but it would give them considerable savings when compared to the full amount of Alexander's contract.
The more palatable solution would be to convince Alexander to restructure his contract. That might force the Packers to give him another year or two on the back-end of his deal but it would allow them to reduce his annual salary. That flexibility could come in handy for a team that wants to load up for a Super Bowl run next year.
No matter what, it's time for Green Bay to accept that Alexander is no longer their top cornerback. They need to address the position via free agency or the draft. The team cannot afford to be surprised by Alexander's next bout with injury.