Packers rumors: Josh Jacobs isn't happy, Luke Musgrave undergoes significant surgery
Packers fans are understandably disappointed after falling to the Lions 24-14 at Lambeau Field on Sunday. There's no reason for Green Bay to panic though. Losing against a team that many believe to be Super Bowl favorites in early November is not a fatal blow.
The key for head coach Matt LaFleur's team will be to bounce back with a road win in Chicago after this weekend's bye. The week off comes at a good time for a Green Bay roster that needs to heal up. Of course, the bye also gives the team's front office a chance to tweak the roster around the edges before they take on the Bears.
Packers fans who want to know which rumors to keep an eye on in the coming days need look no further. Here's a list of the hot-button issues facing their favorite team at the moment.
Packers rumor No. 1: Josh Jacobs is not a happy running back
The veteran running back didn't get a ton of work against the Lions since Green Bay was forced to play catchup for most of the game. Josh Jacobs also believes that his teammates cost themselves a chance to knock off Detroit with a lot of "self-inflicted" wounds on Sunday afternoon.
Penalties and one really costly interception by quarterback Jordan Love certainly hurt the Packers chances to pull off the upset. The Green Bay offensive actually outgained their Detoit counterparts by a total of 411 yards to 261 on the day. It might be an oversimplification to say that the Packers cost themselves a win due to their own mistakes but it was absolutely a contributing factor.
Packers rumor No. 2: Luke Musgrave will miss most of the regular-season
Tyler Kraft has been Green Bay's top tight end this season but the offensive still misses Luke Musgrave's ability to stretch the field down the seam. The team hopes he will be able to return by the end of the regular-season but the real mission will be to make sure he's fully healthy when the playoffs begin.
Musgrave's recent ankle surgery also heaps more pressure on Kraft to shoulder a heavy load as the team's top pass catching tight end for the remainder of the regular season. The team's coaching staff needs to make sure they don't over burden him with too many snaps in Musgrave's absence.
The good news for Green Bay is that they already possess one of the most well-balanced receiver rooms in the league. Losing a versatile tight end like Musgrave does hurt, but it's far from a fatal blow. The Packers can simply distribute his target share to slot receivers to make sure Kraft doesn't get too much focus from opposing defenses.
Packers rumor No. 3: Elgton Jenkins still thinks the Packers are better than the Lions
The Lions beat the Packers decisively on the field, but that wasn't enough to convince Elgton Jenkins that his team has anything to fear. He claimed that the team who executed best won on Sunday, not the "better team."
Some fans have met Jenkins' comments with derision, but the reality is that no one in Green Bay should be disappointed with his views. Ego is a healthy part of the NFL ecosystem. LaFleur and his offensive staff want their players to believe they can defeat any opponent. It would have been a major concern if Jenkins came out of this game convinced of Detroit's superiority.
It might have been wise for Jenkins to keep his feelings out of the media, but he has the right bravado to succeed in the modern NFL. His ability to maul opponents on the interior of the line will be a key for the Packers down the stretch.
Packers rumor No. 4: Dontayvion Wicks needs to cut out the drops
Dontayvion Wicks has all the athletic tools required to become a quality starting wide receiver in the NFL. Unfortunately, drops continue to plague his ability to build trust in Green Bay.
In fact, Love and Wicks form the worst statistical duo in the NFL to date this year. There is still plenty of time for the talented pair to turn things around, but the early inefficiency is very concerning for Green Bay's offensive coaching staff.
It might be prudent for the Packers to build in some easy throws for Love and Wicks early in the game against the Bears. Wicks' big body makes him a relatively target for Love to hit on short and intermediate routes. The challenge for Wicks is that he needs to catch the throws Love puts in his air space. He needs to concentrate more on hauling passes in rather than producing a prodigious amount of yards after the catch.
Wicks does not need to blossom into a star for the Packers' offense to reach their full potential. He does need to become a more reliable check down target for Love when his primary receiver is covered. If he can't met those modest expectations in the coming weeks he might see more and more of the bench as the postseason looms. He is the wide receiver who could really lose out on touches when the stakes start to rise. If he cannot build more trust with Love over the next couple weeks it's possible he might find himself on the inactive list before the regular season concludes.