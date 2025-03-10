Packers rumors: Josh Myers is out, Paulson Adebo could be headed to Green Bay

NFL free agency may not officially begin until March 12th but that isn't the stopping the Green Bay Packers from being linked to a litany of players. The challenge at this point in the league year is trying to separate rumor from fact.

There's no question that the Packers' front office plans to be active when it comes to adding veterans. The franchise's search for a No. 1 edge rusher continues. Green Bay would also love to add a No. 1 X-receiver capable of helping quarterback Jordan Love produce big plays down the field.

The team's rumor mill is always reporting on which players will not be retained by the Packers. This former second-round pick will be forced to play his football elsewhere in 2025.

Packers rumor No. 1: Josh Myers will not be re-signed

This isn't an ideal offseason to be shopping for a new center, but that's not going to stop the Packers from letting last year's starter go. SI.com is reporting that Josh Myers will need to find a new home in free agency.

The franchise's decision to move on from Myers is no surprise given how much he struggled in 2024. He was the weak link of a pretty good offensive line. Gutekunst said nice things about the former second-round pick in public but the reality is he doesn't Green Bay's long-term plans.

Finding a new starting center in the draft is the most likely route forward for Green Bay. Drew Dalman was an option in free agency before he signed with the Bears for a big contract as the top-rated free agent at his position.

Myers should also land on his feet. He can take advantage of the thin center market to land a multi-year deal with significant guarantees. The parting of ways isn't ideal for either the Packers or Myers but it won't be a significant blow to either party.

Packers rumor No. 2: Paulson Adebo could be Jaire Alexander's replacement

Jaire Alexander is still a member of Green Bay's roster at the moment but a trade or release could end his tenure with the franchise at any team. That's why landing a starting outsider cornerback in free agency should be a priority for the Packers.

Multiple NFL experts told AtoZsports that former Saints standout Paulson Adebo could be atop the team's shopping list. He isn't the top-rated player at his position in this year's class which gives the Packers a chance to land him on a contract that fits comfortably inside their cap sheet.

Adebo didn't play his best football for New Orleans last year but he'll only be 26-years-old when hsi 2025 campaign kicks off. That gives him a chance to continue to develop into the No. 1 corner some scouts believe he can be.

The former third-round pick has good size and speed that allow him to compete on the outside against a variety of wide receivers. That's just the sort of corner the Packers need to sign if they part ways with Alexander.

Packers rumor No. 3: Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom could provide Green Bay with internal improvement

Losing Myers could cause the Packers to reshuffle their offensive line but don't expect any major changes at tackle. Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom both played well in 2024 and per the team's editor Mike Spofford, have room to improve in 2025.

If either tackle takes a meaningful step forward it could be a huge boost to Green Bay's chance of winning the NFC North. Both players provide the franchise with outstanding positional value due to their modest draft slots. Walker was a seventh-round selection which is elite value for a left tackle. Tom was nabbed in the fourth which is another bargain for a starting tackle on the right side.

The prospect of both starters improving does not mean Green Bay won't try to add another tackle in free agency. Tom has the versatility to move inside to guard or center if need be. Moving him would be risky but it should not be entirely off the table.

At the very least, the Packers should be looking for a young, swing tackle to develop as a quality backup in both spots. This team has to protect their franchise quarterback to have any chance of being a Super Bowl contender in 2025. Finding a quality swing tackle would give the Packers valuable insurance against an injury to either of their starters.