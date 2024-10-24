Packers rumors: Packers will kick tires on edge rusher trades, wide receiver is not a position of need
The Packers are not an organization that has historically made big in-season trades to shake up their roster. Instead, Green Bay typically keeps their corps together and limits any transaction they might make to offload players who don't have a long-term future with the franchise.
Packers fans expecting their favorite team to deviate from that plan are set to be sorely disappointed. The chance of GM Brian Gutekunust sanctioning anything more than a move around the edges of his roster are minimal. The talent pool available to head coach Matt LaFleur won't change dramatically over the next few weeks.
A small move could still prove to be the difference between a brief foray into the playoffs and a run to the Super Bowl. Packers fans should keep an eye on the following rumors to know how their personnel will change over the coming days.
Packers rumor No. 1: A move for an edge-rusher is possible
If the Packers are going to make a headline grabbing move ahead of the deadline it will almost certainly be for an edge-rusher that can help them immediately and fit into their long-term plans. Identifying a difference-maker who will be available via trade wil be a big challenge for Green Bay's front office.
The other challenge will be to find a team willing to part with a talented sack artist that is not asking for an exhborbitant trade return to part with his rights. These obstacles make it unlikely that Green Bay will be able to swing a deal for a starter in-season.
If they do make a deal, it's going to be for a player who is an imperfect solution. Someone like Chase Young would fit the archetype of the sort of player the Packers can reasonably investigate. He's playing well on a one-year contract for the Saints and is still in his athletic prime at 25 years of age. Green Bay could pry him away from New Orleans with a mid-round pick if they're willing to give him a long-term deal in the offseason.
Otherwise, the Packers might be forced to kick the tires on veterans who can benefit from a change of scenery. Haason Reddick might be an option if he shows some pop for the Jets this week. Azees Ojulari is another name who could gain traction over the next week if his role with the Giants continues to diminish.
The most likely course of action for the Packers is to trust Rashan Gary to get back to his best over the course of the regular-season. Edge rusher is definitely on the team's shopping list but they will not overpay to acquire an average player.
Packers rumor No. 2: Don't expect a wide receiver addition
Both the Packers and Romeo Doubs have said all the right things about "moving on" after the wideout's one-game suspension earlier this year. More importantly, Doubs' production since the suspension has silenced rumors about him possibly playing his way out of the franchise's long-term plans.
The former fourth-round pick put up his best stat line in the team's big Week 7 victory over the Texans. He led the Packers with eight catches on ten targets for 94 yards on the afternoon. Doubs may lack the physical traits required to be a prototypical No. 1 wide receiver for a Super Bowl contender but he projects as a strong No. 2 for the Packers if they ever acquire that sort of talisman to occupy the top spot on the depth chart.
Doubs stepping up and fulfilling his potential should rule the Packers out of the crowded market to add veteran wide receiver help. Mike Williams is arguably the best obtainable option still on the board and he wouldn' offer Green Bay a definite upgrade at either outside spot.
The Packers might take a flyer on a veteran if someone unexpected becomes available at the last minute but fans should forget the idea of a big-name player in his prime coming to Lambeau Field in-season. The franchise's search for a true No. 1 wideout will need to extend to next offseason.
Packers rumor No. 3: Two Packers veterans could be jettisoned
One strategy the Packers' front office could utilize before the deadline would be to offload some unneeded veterans for future draft capital. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes that tackle Andre Dillard and edge-rusher Preston Smith could both be dealt if the right offer came in.
Smith would have more value even though he's suffering through a mediocre season. Green Bay's staff would be in a better position than anyone to know how much his advanced age is taking a toll on his athleticism. It's conceivable that the Packers could try to offload his contract before other team's can catch on to his on-field slippage.
Trading Dillard makes a lot of sense for the Packers on the surface since he can hold up at left tackle for a team that needs pass blocking help. He's nothing more than a below-average starter at left tackle but he's not a complete disaster. Surpassing that low bar would represent a meaningful upgrade for several playoff teams.
Even so, Green Bay should be thoughtful about offloading depth at one of the game's most important positions. Dillard gives them a valuable insurance policy against one of their own tackles going down with an injury. He should only be offloaded if the Packers can get a mid-round draft pick back in return.