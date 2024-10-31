Packers rumors: Preston Smith could be dealt, former first round pick joins linebacking corps
Packers fans are understandably razor focused on their team's Week 9 matchup against the Lions at Lambeau Field this Sunday. The team's front office does not have the same luxury. They have to have one eye focused on this weekend's game but equal attention must also be paid to potential roster changes that can be made ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.
It's important to remember that General Manager Brian Gutekunst and his team have already done some shopping. The franchise's decision to swap a seventh-round draft pick with the Titans to acquire quarterback Malik Willis already looks like a stroke of genius. Bringing in Brandon McManus to supplant rookie Brayden Narveson at the kicker position has allowed Green Bay to win two consecutive games with last-secon kicks.
The Packers have not been forced to spend significant draft capital to make any of their in-season moves happen. That leaves the door cracked for Green Bay to make a big splash if they see that opportunity arise. The odds are against that sort of massive trade coming together, but fans should keep a close eye on the following rumors.
Packers rumor No. 1: Preston Smith could be shipped out
The Packers are keenly aware that edge rusher Preston Smith is on the wrong side of 30. His on-field play is slipping as evidenced by his PFF average grade of 59.9 on the season. He does have three sacks but that slightly flatters the amount of pressure he's generated through eight games.
Some teams might hesitate to deal a big name starter but Gutekunst and his staff have already prepared for Smith's potential departure by drafting Lukas Van Ness in the first round of the 2023 draft. He hasn't blossomed at the rate Green Bay might have hoped but it's time for the team to find out what he can do with a full workload on the edge.
None of this means the Packers will give Smith away for free. They understand he's still a decent rotational option that might see his performance uptick if he can get a little additional rest down the stretch. The only way he'll be moved is if another team is willing to overpay to acquire him. The Packers might be willing to take a small step back this year by offloading Smith but only in the event they get a draft pick high enough to replace him in next year's draft.
Packers rumor No. 2: Green Bay is already rolling the dice at linebacker
Jamin Davis entered the NFL with high expectations coming out of Kentucky. The athletic linebacker never was able to establish himself as a quality starter despite being a first round pick for Washington. The Packers are giving him a chance to rejuvenate his career by signing him to their practice squad.
This is a classic low-risk, potential high-reward move for a team that realizes it needs to upgrade its athleticism on defense. In particular, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley needs more potential speed rushers off the edge. That's just the role Davis was projected to fill when he came into the league.
The odds are stacked against Davis making his way onto the active roster anytime soon but there's a potential path for him to do so. Trading Smith is one way he could get a shot to slot in as a situational pass-rusher. The more obvious path for Davis making the game day roster would be to see an outside linebacker fall due to injury.
Davis is just the sort of elite athlete that smart teams stash away on their practice squad. He may never turn into a useful player for the Packers but he possesses the upside to turn inot a productive starter if he can turn his potential into production.
Packers rumor No. 3: Greg Newsome is the best player Green Bay might actually trade for
Some Packers fans would love to see a big-name wide receiver to help Jordan Love come into the team's locker room ahead of the trade deadline. The bigger opportunity for roster improvement in Green Bay comes on the defensive side of the ball.
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome has been linked to the team for weeks. The recent injury to Jaire Alexander is only ramping up thte noise about a potential trade between Cleveland and Green Bay. Newsome is better suited to play the nickel position but he can match up against several types of opposing wide receivers in coverage to great effect.
The real question is how much the Browns might require the Packers to give up to acquire Newsome. He's just the sort of young, quality starter that Cleveland should be building their future around. He might become too expensive as for the Browns when his rookie deal ends but that is the only reason they should even contemplate moving him ahead of the trade deadline.
The best the Packers can hope for would be to offer a conditional mid-round draft pick to bring in a new starter at the cornerback position. That should not be enough for the Browns but it's an offer worth making by Gutekunst and his front office team. Adding an impact pass defender like Newsome could prove to be the difference between crashing out of the playoffs early and making an improbable run to the Super Bowl for Green Bay. Adding Newsome is the best realistic deal the Packers can making in the next few days.