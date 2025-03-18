Packers rumors: Stefon Diggs could be a target, Jaire Alexander is still headed out the door

The Green Bay Packers have measured more restraint in free agency than many of their fans expected. Signing one guard and one cornerback to meaningful deals has not electrified the hearts and minds of fans in Wisconsin.

That does not mean Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs won't be meaningful contributors for head coach Matt LaFleur's team next season. Banks has been inked to help provide quarterback Jordan Love more clean pockets to throw from next season. Ideally, he can also blow open big holes on the inside for running back Josh Jacobs.

Hobbs is going to play a lot of snaps at cornerback but it's unclear whether that will be on the outside or as the team's primary option at nickel. His positioning may depend on what else the Packers' front office is able to do in free agency and the draft.

The one certainty in Green Bay is that GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff are not finished making moves designed to turn this roster into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Fans should keep an eye on the following rumors that could turn into meaningful stories for the Packers in the coming days.

1. Stefon Diggs could be headed to Green Bay

Christian Watson's injury leaves the Packers with a big hole at receiver next season. It's logical to think the team could be shopping for a veteran who can help round out the receiver room. Yardbarker speculates that Stefon Diggs could be the right veteran to give Love and his aerial attack a short-term boost.

It's easy to envision a scenario where the Packers zero in on Diggs as a top target over the next week or so. He's not the dominant No. 1 wideout he was a couple of seasons ago but he still profiles as one of the better No. 2 options in football. Diggs also happens to be the best wide receiver left on the free agent market.

Despite his lack of size, Diggs still has a strong history of producing explosive plays down the field during his career. That fits well with the sort of routes Love wants to throw more of in 2025. The presence of Romeo Doubs on the other side of the formation and Jayden Reed in the slot would prevent opponents from deploying double coverage against Diggs if he does sign in Green Bay.

The key for the Packers will be to make sure they don't overcommit to the veteran based on his reputation. A two-year deal with a modest amount of guarantees would fit nicely into the team's salary structure. Anything more might be outside the team's budget.

2. Jaire Alexander is still headed out the door

The Packers' failure to sign an obvious replacement for Jaire Alexander led some to rethink their belief that the veteran corner would be offloaded this offseason. According to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky the team is still doing their best to trade Alexander ahead of the draft.

The team's stance on their former No. 1 corner is no surprise given how many games he's missed over the last two seasons. Alexander played in exactly seven games in each of the two campaigns. The franchise hoped he was nearing a return ahead of this year's playoffs but he failed to get back on the field and make a positive impact for coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense.

Alexander might have been able to earn a chance to revive his career if he were not one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the league. His contribution on the field has not come close to justifying his salary. That's a big reason why Green Bay is so anxious to part with him as soon as possible.

Alexander will draw interest from other teams in the coming days but it's unclear if Green Bay can get any sort of meaningful return in exchange for their disappointing defensive back. It's very possible they will be forced to release him instead.

3. Nate Hobbs is not short on confidence

NFL cornerbacks need to have confidence to play at the highest level. That's not going to be an issue for Nate Hobbs. He's already gone on record with his belief that a cornerback pairing of he and Keisean Nixon has a chance to be "legendary."

The prevailing wisdom in Green Bay is that Hobbs will get a chance to take over for Alexander on the outside. That's a change for the free agent who's played most of his football in the slot over the past two campaigns. Hobbs also has some experience on the perimeter but it's a gamble by the Packers to assume he can handle that responsibility in 2025.

There's still a chance that Green Bay can add another outside corner with one of their premium picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hobbs' versatility gives the franchise a lot of optionality at corner for the rest of the offseason. No matter where he's deployed next year the Packers can expect him to play with a lot of self belief.