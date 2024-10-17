Packers rumors: Trade for a center possible, Brayden Narveson gets dumped, Dontayvion Wicks gets good news
Packers fans may be satisfied coming off their team's 34-13 demolition of the Cardinals in Week 6. The same cannot be said for GM Brian Gutekunst and the team's front office. The team's brain trust is scouring the NFL for potential upgrades to the roster.
That means the Packers' rumor mill is fired up heading into the team's Week 7 marquee matchup against the Texans. It's unreasonable to expect wholesale changes at this point in the league calendar, but valuable tweaks can turn a playoff team like Green Bay into legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Packers fans who want to get a headstart on what might be coming down the pipe should keep a close eye on the following storylines.
Packers rumor No. 1: Brayden Narveson is getting dumped
Brayden Narveson got every opportunity to seize the the starting kicker job in Green Bay but he could not get it done. Now he's headed to free agency after the Packers' decision to swap him out for veteran Brandon McManus.
The Packers are looking for more consistency here. Narveson has a big NFL leg but he found a way to miss at least one relatively easy field goal during each game he appeared in. The hope is that McManus can stabilize things and give the coaching staff someone they can count on to make routine kicks.
Narveson will likely get a chance with another team before the end is through but it's hard to envision a scenario where he kicks for the Packers again. The organization liked his talent but his inconsistency doomed his tenure with the franchise.
Packers rumor No 2. Could a new center be headed to Green Bay?
The Packers have been good up front on offense this season but the group has an obvious weak link. Center Josh Myers has been borderline unplayable. His PFF average of just 50.7 on the season makes him one of the least productive linemen in football.
The odds favor Green Bay trying to secure an upgrade over Myers in the offseason but an in-season move can't be ruled out. Their production at the center positon has been so bad that it's possible a free agent could be brought in to supplant Myers. A minor trade to pick up a veteran to give the offense a quick boost could be a shrewd strategy by Green Bay's front office.
There's also a possibility that the coaching staff chooses to shuffle things up front to get their best five offensive lineman on the field. Elgton Jenkins could easily slide from guard to center. Zach Tom played a lot of center in college and could slide inside if Green Bay wants to get Jordan Morgan snaps at the right tackle spot.
The Packers offense has managed to light up the scoreboard this year despite their poor play at center. An upgrade in the middle could make Jordan Love's job at quarterback even easier.
Packers rumors No. 3: Dontayvion Wicks avoid serious injury
Packers fans feared the worse when Dontayvion Weeks went off the field against Arizona with a shoulder injury. The good news is that the big-bodied wideout only suffered a sprain. He may not make it back in time to play against the Texans this week but he should not miss significant time.
Wicks is particularly important to Green Bay's passing attack because he gives them something different compared to the rest of the team's options at receiver. He's the most physical downfield option available to Love. He isn't the fastest wideout in the room but he can win 50/50 balls in a way that really opens things up for the offense on deep balls.
If Weeks does miss out this week against Houston then Packers fans should expect to see an uptick in Christian Watson's target share. He doesn't have the same power that Wicks does but he can use his length to achieve the same sort of results on deep balls. He just returned from an injury of his own but made a positive impact against Arizona.
Packers rumor No. 4: Romeo Doubs and Packers have reconciled
The circumstances surrounding Romeo Doubs' one-game suspension are still murky. He was benched for missing several practices heading into Week 5. Some believe he missed the time due to dissatisfaction with his role in the offense. Doubs told reporters he does not feel "comfortable" explaining the reasons behind his missed practice time.
No matter what, things between the wideout and the Packers seem to be settled for the moment. He found the end zone twice in his return to play and might be another beneficiary of Wicks missing out against Houston. He may never emerge to be the true difference-maker he believes himself to be in Green Bay but he can be a useful tool for the offense as the regular season rolls along.
The real question is what might happen with Doubs this offseason. His current contract only has one more year of guaranteed money left on it which could make him an appealing target for an offense that is looking for a new starter at their No. 2 wide receiver spot. Green Bay might jump at the chance to make him someone else's problem if they can recoup some modest draft compensation in a trade. Doubs is a definite NFL talent but he might not be worth the trouble or the roster spot for Green Bay's front office when the 2025 season arrives.