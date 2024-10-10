Packers schedule: Predicting Green Bay's record heading into their Week 10 bye
The Packers have managed to win three of their first five games this year despite suffering a crucial injury at quarterback. Now that Jordan Love is back in control of head coach Matt LaFleur's offense it's time for Green Bay to make up some ground in the race for the NFC North crown.
The Vikings are flying high with their undefeated record of 5-0 and already have a win over the Packers. That means Green Bay has little room for error if they want to make up the gap before the end of the 2024 campaign.
Packers fans interested in how their favorite team will fare over the next four games before they get a weekend off should read on to get a small glimpse into the team's immediate future.
Packers Week 6 prediction: A shootout home win against the Cardinals
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will roll into Sunday's game at Lambeau Field high on confidence. Their Week 5 victory over San Francisco did wonders to keep Arizona in the thick of the playoff race.
Murray will like his chances to light up the scoreboard against a Green Bay defense that has struggled to rush the passer this season. Specifically, Green Bay's edge rushers need to play much better football if they want to keep the Cardinals' explosive offense in check. A lack of sacks is a big reason why the Packers' secondary is giving up over 230 yards passing per game this season.
The good news for Green Bay is that Arizona's total defensive ranking on the year is just 25th. Love and his receivers should be able to put up lots of yards and points against a secondary that's struggled to limit big plays. This game will be nip-and-tuck right down to the wire but look for Love to engineer a big fourth-quarter drive that delivers a close, high-scoring win against the Cardinals.
Packers Week 7 prediction: A shootout loss at home to the Texans
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense will do enough to earn the team a close victory over Arizona but they won't be so lucky when the Texans come to town. C.J. Stroud is playing like one of the marquee quarterbacks in the NFL and that trend will continue against the Green Bay defense.
Unlike the Cardinals, the Texans have a top-notch defense to go with their high-powered offense. Houston ranks 5th in total defense through five weeks. They employ an explosive pass-rush anchored by young edge-rusher Will Anderson but they also have star power in the secondary. Derrick Stingley has the talent to shut down his side of the field against the Packers.
This will be another close game at home for the Packers but they will come up just short against one of the NFL's teams on the rise. Stroud will make just enough big plays to let the Texans escape Lambeau with a one-score win.
Packers Week 8 prediction: A bounce back win at Jacksonville
The Packers will head down to Florida desperate to atone for their Week 7 disappointment against the Texans. That's bad news for a Jaguars team that is headed in the wrong direction.
Unlike the last two weeks, this game will not be a one-score affair. The Packers are going to take their frustrations out on Jacksonville's defense and dominate them with physical running and an occasional big play via the passing game. Green Bay won't score 40 points in this matchup but that won't be required to earn a win.
Instead, look for Green Bay to put up 24 points for a comfortable victory. Trevor Lawrence has been too erratic this season to punish the Packers defense. Part of the Packers' formula success in this game will be to force two key interceptions that extinguish any hope on the Jacksonville sideline. 24-7 feels like an accurate scoreline for this mismatch.
Packers Week 9 prediction: Green Bay tames the Lions at Lambeau Field
The Packers will have momentum after the comfortable win at Jacksonville as they return home for a massive divisional showdown. It's imperative that Green Bay knocks off Detroit in Week 9 to stay in the thick of things in the NFC North.
The Lions will experience some success running the ball into the teeth of the Green Bay defense, but that won't help them score enough points to keep up with Green Bay's aerial attack. Detroit might well in the time of possession battle but their lack of big plays on offense will send them back to Michigan chewing on a close loss.
Jared Goff will make a couple of big throws on play-action but it's Love who will be the starring quarterback for this game. He'll find a way to evade Detroit's ferocious pass rush on his way to a three-touchdown day on the big stage.
Green Bay's defense will do just enough to keep the Lions out of the end zone to power their team to victory. This won't be a work of art by the Packers but their desperation will shine through in front of a raucous home crowd. This is the win that will catapult Green Bay back into the national spotlight of potential Super Bowl contenders. The Lions have deservedly got a lot of love from the national media this season but it's Green Bay who will carry the day in Week 9 and earn more than their fair share of Super Bowl buzz.