Packers secret weapon during Bears week should have Caleb Williams in tears
By Mark Powell
Now was not an ideal time for the Chicago Bears to go on a downward spiral. Despite a 4-2 start to the season – in which rookie Caleb Williams looked like the long-term answer at quarterback the Bears have so desperately needed – Chicago has come crashing back down to earth.
The Bears haven't scored a touchdown on 23 straight drives. Shane Waldron was fired early this week as a result of that and more. Williams play has veteran teammates calling for his benching to the coaching staff. Frankly, it's gotten out of hand, especially considering Williams has played...well enough for the majority of the season. Still, it's time for the Bears to make a more permanent change to save their quarterback, rather than spite him.
To make matters worse, Sunday night the Bears take on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers still have plenty to play for, and the Bears look as beatable as ever. The Packers defense even has some help this week courtesy of former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who is available thanks to an overreaction by Woody Johnson and the front office.
Robert Saleh is helping the Packers this week during Chicago Bears prep
In a way, Aaron Rodgers found a way to defeat the Bears again, as it was his poor play that forced the Jets hand to fire Saleh. Chalk another one up for the belt.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted Saleh was helping the Packers earlier this week in practice.
“He is here this week. He’ll be here through Friday,” LaFleur said. “He’s a good resource to have around. Somebody that I can lean on in terms of a lot of different aspects…He helps me with special projects and always taking a dive into the opposition, the defense we’re getting ready to play, seeing if he can find some holes or some rules — some potential weaknesses in the scheme were about to go against.”
It's no wonder the Packers have kept Robert Saleh around
I mean, Saleh is a resource. Why wouldn't the Packers use him? Heck, if they go up against the 49ers again in the NFC postseason – Saleh's former team, mind you – he could come in handy!
As bad as the Bears have played of late, Sunday is still a rivalry game. Love has owned Chicago during his brief tenure, just as Rodgers did before him. But that does not mean a win is guaranteed.
“You can definitely feel the intensity,” LaFleur said. “It means a lot because it’s an NFC North opponent. These games always mean a little more.”
You're damn right it does. There's no wonder Saleh is around to help out. The Packers and LaFleur don't take anything for granted.