Packers send strong message about future with Devonte Wyatt option decision

The Green Bay Packers picked up the fifth-year option of 2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt. The defensive tackle will make $12.9 million now in the final year of his rookie contract, which could be a steal if his upward trajectory continues. He's blossomed as a pass-rusher over his first three years and is showing signs of improving his run defense as well. It's an easy bet for the Packers to make, but the message it sends might be more important.

One of the big sea changes in Green Bay was a defensive shift as coordinator Jeff Hafley took over that side of the ball. The base alignment moved from a 3-4 to a 4-3 in the front seven and, as such, some of the old Packers ways seemingly looked outdated with their future approach.

Specifically on the defensive line, the need for more bulk on the edge as opposed the lighter athletes the Packers had long coveted at that position became more necessary. On the interior, meanwhile, having a penetrating, big-bodied tackle like Wyatt undoubtedly fit the bill of what Hafley needs on that interior to make his defense click.

And this is all a sign that there's more to come in that department for the Packers as well.

Packers picking up Devonte Wyatt's option sends message about defense's future

Extending the fifth-year option to Wyatt feels like an extension of what we saw from Green Bay in the draft. Yes, they did make the long-awaited move to add highly drafted receivers, but on Day 3 in particular, the Packers went after a bigger brand of defensive lineman than we've typically seen from them.

Guys like Barryn Sorrell and Warren Brinson fit the mold of what Hafley is changin this defense into. Collin Oliver, on the other hand, doesn't necessarily fit that mold. At the same time, though, with a 240-pound frame and elite get-off, he also has room to add. He's also a fifth-round pick and likely, more or less, going to be in a situational role at best.

Really, though, someone like Wyatt being invested in for the fifth-year option ultimately indicates that the Packers are seeing the rest of the league, the NFC in particular, and adjusting accordingly. The Philadelphia Eagles just won a Super Bowl, in the simplest terms, by being bullies in the trenches. There are two responses to that, which Wyatt and this direction for Green Bay seem to be part of: Become the bully yourself, or don't allow yourself to get bullied.

We're only into year two with Hafley at the helm but the improvements started on the field after one year. If this is the vision, one that Wyatt is part of, then we can see where this is heading. For a Packers organization searching for another Super Bowl, fans should be happy with that direction.