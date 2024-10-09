Packers sound ready to put Romeo Doubs drama behind them
Last week, it seemed as though the Green Bay Packers were ready to make an example out of young wide receiver, Romeo Doubs. Doubs had decided to showcase his frustration on his involvement in the offense by skipping two days of practices and meetings. Green Bay responded by suspending him against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.
It really seemed as though the Packers were going to be willing to use Doubs as an example. Their success is going to be dependent on 53 men buying in and playing their part each and every week. Green Bay is built on this kind of culture and for Doubs to act out in such a selfish way was alarming for his career as a Packer.
Many speculated that Green Bay could trade him. Doubs is still young and talented, so his value and the market for him would have been hot. There would be plenty of teams around football that would be willing to part ways with serious draft compensation for him.
But, it now seems like Green Bay is ready to put all the drama behind them. Hopefully Doubs is on the same page as coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers now.
Packers appear ready to put Romeo Doubs drama behind them
Coach LaFleur had a conversation with Doubs after he served his suspension.
"I'm not gonna get into the specifics but I think it was productive and we look forward to getting him back on Wednesday," LaFleur said.
Something like this has never happened in Doubs' football career. He's always been somebody that stays out of the headlines for the wrong reasons. Doubs was never seen as a problem in the locker room or anything like that. This incident would make him a "first time offender," which should earn him some lenience in the eyes of LaFleur and the rest of the organization.
“It's a pretty isolated incident. This has not happened with him before and I don't expect it to happen moving forward," LaFleur said.
Whatever the converstion was between LaFleur and his young wide receiever is unknown, but it doesn't really need to be known. Stuff like that is better off to be left between the coach and the player. The Packers are going to get Doubs back and LaFleur is indicating that everything will be better going forward. That should be all that Packers fans need to hear to put their trust back in Doubs.
With Christian Watson out, expect to see Doubs get a bit of an elevated role in the offense going forward.