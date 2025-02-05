Packers star's Tee Higgins pitch is actually a huge shot at current wide receiver room
By Kinnu Singh
Despite finishing third in the NFC North at the end of the season, the Green Bay Packers made it all the way to the playoffs this year, despite an underwhelming passing attack with quarterback Jordan Love. The lack of wide receiver talent on the team has been a sore subject for the Packers, which have had a Davante Adams-sized hole on offense since the All-Pro wideout left the team in 2022.
Since then, the Packers have done their best to get by, relying on young draft picks like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. While these wideouts have certainly had their moments — Doubs led the team in receptions and yards this season — there hasn't been anyone quite like Adams. Apparently, that feeling is palpable in the Packers locker room.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs agreed with the general consensus on the team's wide receiver room, NBC Sports' Chris Simms reported on Wednesday. Jacobs noted the team's need for a high-caliber wide receiver during the offseason, saying "we need a [wide receiver] — a real [wide receiver]. Love the guys we have, but we need a proven number one [wide receiver]."
Josh Jacobs isn't wrong in assessment of Packers WR room
From 2019 to 2021, there was no doubt that LaFleur's offense was going to feed targets to Adams. In LaFleur's first season as head coach, the All-Pro wideout finished with 127 targets through 12 games. During the 2021 season, wide receiver Davante Adams had the second-most targets (169) and the second-highest target share (31.6 percent) among all wide receivers in the NFL.
The Packers entered the 2024 season with plenty of young playmakers at wide receiver. Green Bay's top four wide receivers were all under the age of 26, and they all finished with at least 400 receiving yards in 2024. Still, none of them were able to separate themselves as premier talents.
Wide receiver Jayden Reed, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, led the team in receptions (55) and yards (857) with six receiving touchdowns. Romeo Doubs, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, finished third on the team in receptions (46) and yards (601). It was tight end Tucker Kraft who ranked second in both receptions and yards this past season. No other wide receiver on the team finished with at least 40 receptions or 500 receiving yards.
While a diverse attack certainly has its benefits, Green Bay's wideouts still have not established themselves as consistently reliable options. A group of good-but-not-great receivers can leave a young quarterback puzzled in the biggest moments. If Love had a trustworthy top target in the Green Bay's divisional-round loss against San Francisco, perhaps it would've been easier to dial up a quick throw for the young quarterback. Instead, Love couldn't find anyone open with the game on the line and threw a head-scratching interception to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
The diversity and flexibility is a better approach than forcing the ball to a top target, but that doesn't negate the need for a clearly-defined top option. In 2024, one of Green Bay's young wideouts needed to emerge as a reliable option that Love can trust on critical plays, but none were able to do so.
That's why the Packers need an experienced veteran, whether there's a triumphant return for Adams or the team takes an alternate route. While Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been a much-discussed option, a more realistic play would be landing Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, who will likely hit the open market this offseason. Considering the sentiment from Jacobs, Higgins should top the team's priority list in free agency.