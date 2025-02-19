Packers clearly need to start planning for life without Jaire Alexander

He enjoyed his best season in 2022 when he wound up being named to his second Pro Bowl. Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was a 16-game starter. He finished with 56 tackles, a career-high five interceptions, and led the club with 14 passes defensed.

It’s been nothing but a struggle since for the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Injuries have taken their toll on Jaire Alexander

Alexander has missed a total of 20 regular-season contests, as well as the 2024 playoff loss to the Eagles, over these past two years. Could the seven-year pro be a cap casualty over the next few weeks? General manager Brian Gutekunst (via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky) spoke about the talented defender and the recent injury issues.

“I know it’s been really, really frustrating for not only him as a player, but us as a club. When you have a player who’s done what he’s done for us in the past, and then not being able to get him out on the field consistently, that’s tough. You know it’s tough on the player, tough on the organization.”

Last week, Gutekunst was also quick to point out that Alexander’s absences are not a one-sided issue. “No, there’s frustration from both sides that he can’t get out there. That’s tough. I feel for him. He wants to be out there and wants to play, but, no, no disconnect.”

In seven games in 2024, Alexander was certainly effective when available for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. He finished with 16 tackles (15 solo) in his seven appearances, as well as seven passes defensed. He totaled a pair of interceptions, one of those resulting in a 35-yard touchdown return vs. the Titans in Week 3. Alexander also had a fumble recovery, another part of the team’s 31 takeaways.

Alexander has two years remaining on his current contract (via Spotrac).