Packers Super Bowl odds all but confirm a big move is cooking in Green Bay
GM Brian Gutekunst knows it's a big offseason for the Green Bay Packers as they look to close the gap on the elite teams that finished ahead of them in the NFC last year. The good news for fans in Green Bay is that oddsmakers seem to fancy the front office's chances of really upgrading the roster this offseason.
SI Betting Senior Editor Reed Wallach points out that the Packers currently have the fourth-best odds of winning next year's Super Bowl per FanDuel Sportsbook. Green Bay currently sits at +1900, which only trails the Eagles, Lions, and 49ers in the NFC.
That optimism for the Packers might seem misplaced since they finished as the third-best team in their own division last year. Both the Lions and Vikings bested them in the regular season. Detroit is still expected to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender but Minnesota might take a step back as they try to install untested quarterback J.J. McCarthy as their new starter.
Packers Super Bowl odds forecast potential splash move for Green Bay
It's also possible that oddsmakers have a strong suspicion that the Packers will finally fill some of their big roster holes through free agency and the draft. Quarterback Jordan Love has not had the chance to work with a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver during his tenure as the team's starter. Landing a reliable first option in free agency could unlock head coach Matt LaFleur's offense.
Acquiring a superstar edge rusher could do wonders for coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense. Rashan Gary is a good option at one defensive end spot, but the other side of the defensive line has been a revolving door in Green Bay. A trade for an impact player like Maxx Crosby could change the entire complexion of the team's front seven.
The most likely explanation for the team's current Super Bowl odds is that the Packers have the resources required to add big-time talent in the coming weeks. It would be a major surprise if they don't land a Pro Bowl-caliber player through free agency or a trade. The team's front office knows it is time to go all-in around Love and their young corps. Oddsmakers know the level of urgency that Gutekunst and his staff are operating with.