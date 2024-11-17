Packers torture Bears with one of the most brutal losses yet: Best memes and tweets
By Quinn Everts
Hating a rival team in the NFL is basically a full-time job. And when that rival team beats your team in the most heartbreaking fashion possible, fans are forced to work overtime in their detestation of the rival.
In Week 11, the Green Bay Packers knocked off the Chicago Bears, 20-19, thanks to a blocked field goal as time expired. On the spectrum of "palpable losses" to "losses that make you not want to be a football fan anymore," a blocked field goal falls much closer to the latter than the former. Give the Bears fan in your life a little space to grieve this loss. Maybe buy your Bears fan co-worker a coffee on Monday morning if they're looking down.
As for Packers fans, well, they're having a party at the graveyard that Bears fans have been buried at after this game. This wasn't a pretty win by any sense, but Packers fans would rather win ugly against Chicago a thousand times than lose pretty once. Here are some very understandable reactions from both Green Bay and Chicago fans after an unreal finish.
Bears fans are not having a good time after loss to Packers
This is, frankly, the correct way to view a rival team.
Packers fans are delirious with joy after blocked FG to beat Bears
Listen Bears fans, things could be worse. Not a whole lot worse, but definitely worse. You're not the Jaguars?