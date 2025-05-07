Packers turned a weakness into a strength with UDFA's surprising performance

Keeping Jordan Love healthy is going to be a top priority for the Green Bay Packers this season. That doesn't mean the organization doesn't want to build quality depth behind him on the depth chart. That's why undrafted free agent Taylor Elgersma could turn into a shrewd signing for GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff.

There's a long way to go between now and Week 1, but the former Canadian star is doing all he can to make his impression with his new coaching staff. Reports emanating from Green Bay believe he has the inside track to head into training camp as the No. 4 quarterback on head coach Matt LaFleur's depth chart.

That's a significant development for a quarterback who was signed as an undrafted free agent. Elgersma does not have a realistic chance of displacing Love or Malik Willis in the quarterback room. If he wants to make the team he'll need to show coaches he is a better emergency option that current No. 3 signal caller Sean Clifford.

Elgersma’s arm is in fact live. Can confirm. Wouldn’t be surprised if they liked him enough to be the #4 QB in camp. He’s set to have another tryout with the Bills next week and was just taken in the CFL draft 18th overall by Winnipeg. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 3, 2025

The Packers No. 3 quarterback slot is up for grabs

It's clear the odds are stacked against him. Clifford has significant experience in LaFleur's system and has a lot more NFL experience under his belt. Elgersma will need to significantly outplay him during the preseason if he wants to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Beating Clifford out won't be the only challenge facing him. The Packers have shown a preference for only keeping two active quarterbacks on the roster to augment their flexibility at other positions. Elgersma should be setting his sights on making the practice squad. That's likely his only legitimate pathway towards carving out a long-term future with the Packers.

The more interesting question regarding Elgersma's future with Green Bay is how it might impact Gutekunst's thinking in future seasons. Willis impressed a lot of observers around the league by piloting the team to two victories in Love's absence last year. The coaching staff was careful not to ask too much of him but he executed the tasks given to him at a high level.

That could make him an intriguing trade target for teams looking for a new starter down the road. Green Bay resisted the urge to sell high on him last year because they knew they didn't to maintain a quality insurance policy behind their franchise quarterback. If Elgersma proves he can grow into that sort of solid backup option it could open up the possibility of a Willis trade in future seasons.

It will be almost impossible for Elgersma to earn that much trust from the organization in one offseason. He is a potential long-term value play for the Packers. Anything they get from him in the next season or two would be a surprise. In truth, it might also spell disaster for Green Bay because Elgersma is only going to see the field if Green Bay sees several quarterbacks go down in front of him.

It is important to note that Elgersma has other opportunities in front of him if he wants to try to see the field sooner than he can in Green Bay. The Bills are set to bring him in for a tryout next week. They also have a crowded quarterback room to navigate led by Josh Allen as the starter and Mitch Trubisky as their high-profile backup.

Staying in Canada is also a reasonable move for Elgersma to consider. He was drafted in the first round of the CFL draft by Winnipeg and he would have an opportunity to get on the field for them as a rookie. A productive season or two in the CFL would do wonders to boost Elgersma's stock around the NFL.

The NFL remains a star quarterback driven league and that's why teams like the Packers can never have too many quality options to deploy under center. Love isn't going to play forever which is why Green Bay will constantly evaluate developmental options like Elgersma. It's the sort of due diligence that allows the Packers to compete at a high level over a consistent number of years.

Elgersma may not have any staying power in Green Bay but the fact that his arm talent is already attracting notice bodes well for his chances of finding a home in the NFL. Look for him to carve out a spot on someone's practice squad. The Packers could easily turn out to be the team that stashes him in hopes of developing him into a quality backup.