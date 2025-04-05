This Packers-Dolphins trade would reunite Tyreek Hill with his former Chiefs teammate

Tyreek Hill is making plenty of noise that he wants out of Miami. The Green Bay Packers remain in the market for a true No. 1 wide receiver on the outside. It only makes sense that the confluence of these two facts will produce trade rumors connecting Hill with a move to partner with quarterback Jordan Love.

The problem from the Dolphins' perspective is that they will face a stern challenge when it comes to securing a meaningful trade return for their mercurial pass-catcher. Hill is a speed receiver who will be playing his age-32 season in 2025. That makes him a prime candidate for age-related regression.

His current contract is an even bigger issue than his age. He will count just under $30 million against this year's salary cap. That figure jumps up to just under $52 million next season, per Spotrac. That number could be reduced via a restructure but that's not a good value proposition for a team looking to add years to Hill's contract.

Miami would still be well served to see what they might be able to get for Hill before this year's draft. A team like the Packers that fancies themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders could see him as the missing weapon to round out their aerial attack.

Green Bay has yet to make a meaningful addition at the position other than signing Hill's former teammate Mecole Hardman on a minimal free agent deal. That leaves head coach Matt LaFleur short on weapons with Christian Watson set to miss a big chunk of the regular season.

This Packers-Dolphins trade would reunite Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman

The Packers' front office is smart enough to know just how limited Hill's market is going to be due to his age and bloated salary. That's why any trade offer they make for him will be significantly less than many Dolphins fans might want to get in exchange for their former All-Pro.

GM Brian Gutekunst should not be willing to offer anything more than a conditional sixth-rounder given all of the salary his franchise will be forced to take on. An appropriate condition might be Hill being active for at least 12 of the team's 17 regular-season games.

Such a modest draft return would give Green Bay's offense some upside they currently lack. Hill's age doesn't make him a long-term fix for the team's issues at receiver but he could give them a short-term boost while Watson recovers from his knee injury.

Stylistically, Hill is an intriguing fit in Green Bay because of his ability to stretch opposing defenses with his speed. Love's willingness to push the ball down the field would be a good match with the route tree Hill prefers.

A deal between the Dolphins and Packers for Hill is unlikely but it's one of just a few teams that might be interested in the outspoken wideout. It's a situation to monitor heading up to the draft.