Packers UDFA could be Green Bay's ultimate reclamation project

There was a time when Jamon Dumas-Johnson seemed destined to be the next Georgia linebacker who would take the NFL by storm. Then, injuries and weight issues derailed his career and caused him to finish his collegiate times at Kentucky. Now, the versatile linebacker is trying to revive his career at the professional level by forcing his way onto the Green Bay Packers' roster.

Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder didn't hold back with his pre-draft evaluation of the enigmatic linebacker. He asserts that Dumas-Johnson put on "bad weight" in college, which significantly damaged his stock in the eyes of NFL scouts. Before the draft, Holder believed Dumas-Johnson could be a Day Three pick, but he went undrafted before getting a chance to shine in Green Bay.

The former All-American has an uphill climb if he wants to make his mark on coordinator Jeff Haley's defense. Linebacker is a strong position group for Green Bay. Former second round pick Edgerrin Cooper is an emerging star at middle linebacker. Quay Walker isn't as good at the weakside position, but he's still an above-average starter.

The depth chart also boasts several intriguing backup options that Dumas-Johnson will need to overcome to make the 53-man roster. Veteran Isaiah McDuffie isn't an electric playmaker but he gives the second unit a solid leader on the second level. Ty'Ron Hopper gives support to Cooper on the inside and is a prospect the coaching staff is keen to develop.

Even current third-stringer Isaiah Simmons will be hard for Dumas-Johnson to dislodge on the depth chart. The former first-round pick has yet to find a way to harness his full athletic potential but he is the sort of electric athlete every coaching staff likes to work with. It would be major surprise if Dumas-Johnson is able to convince the Packers' front office to part with Simmons even if he outplays him in the preseason.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has the talent to succeed for the Packers

That's not to say Dumas-Johnson lacks the athletic traits NFL teams covet at his position. He weighs in at 245 pounds and ran a 4.60 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process. Teams might prefer to employ a taller linebacker but he has decent length to his 6-foot-1 frame.

The clearest path for Dumas-Johnson to establish himself with the Packers is to show the coaching staff he can make an immediate impact on special teams. LaFleur is a coach that understands the importance of that when it comes to winning close games. If Dumas-Johnson can show he can make tackles on the kick and punt return units he'll have a decent chance to work his way into the mix in Green Bay.

It might be wise for Dumas-Johnson to drop some weight if he wants to showcase his full athletic gifts. He looked to be an above-average athlete when he first burst onto the scene at Georgia, but he looked a step slow to combat elite competition during his time with Kentucky. He is not going to overpower NFL lineman so his best chance to win one-on-one battles will be to improve his speed and quickness.

Like every undrafted free agent, the odds of Dumas-Johnson opening the year on the Packers' Week 1 roster are pretty remote. If the Packers really saw immense potential in him as a player they would have spent a late-round draft pick to secure his services. Giving him a shot to latch onto the roster before training camp is a no-risk move for the franchise.

It is still possible for an undrafted free agent of Dumas-Johnson's caliber to force his way into a team's plans with a strong preseason showing. It happens every year in the NFL no matter how good the pre-draft scouting gets. If he finds a way to make it in Green Bay he could finally get his football career back on track. He's an easy guy to route for as a preseason reclamation project for the Packers.