The Packers ultimate holiday wishlist with playoff spot secured
The Green Bay Packers' 34-0 demolition of the Saints on Monday night clinched their playoff berth and should permit fans to start dreaming about postseason success. If Jordan Love and company are going to make noise in the playoffs they need quite a few things to break their way.
A run to the Super Bowl isn't impossible for Green Bay. Love's ceiling as a quarterback gives them a chance to win any game they play. Yes, that includes a rematch against the Lions who have already defeated them twice this season. The Packers will not be favored if they need to play at Detroit for a second time but they would have a puncher's chance of pulling off the upset.
Green Bay fans who want to see their teams achieve postseason glory need some things to go their way. Here are some things that should be on every Packers' fans Wishlist over the coming weeks.
No. 1: Jordan Love will be healthy and go on a heater
Every NFL team needs good quarterback play to succeed in the postseason. Not every team has a signal-caller with the upside Love possesses. He is the rare quarterback who can get hot in the playoffs and will his team to victory.
One clear need Green Bay has is for Love to enter the fray of the postseason with good health. No NFL player is entirely free of nicks and bruises at this point in the season, but the Packers need their best player to be something close to 100% when their playoff journey begins.
On top of that, Green Bay also needs Love to get into the sort of groove that allows him to play his best football. He's a gunslinger by nature which makes him one of the highest variance quarterbacks in the league. If he starts to hit on a high percentage of his deep throws it could be enough to push the Packers all the way to an unlikely Super Bowl appearance.
No. 2: Jaire Alexander can turn back the clock
Green Bay's defense managed to shutout New Orleans last week without Jaire Alexander on the field. It's hard to imagine the Packers doing that to a playoff-caliber opponent if they don't get their No. 1 cornerback fit and firing.
Theoretically, Alexander should be in line to return to action against the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. He was listed as a full participant in practice last week but didn't feel right ahead of kickoff against the Saints. It's unclear exactly what's still bothering him but Packers fans should be hoping and praying his injury issues subside before they need to take on Justin Jefferson.
No. 3: Rashan Gary becomes dominant down the stretch
Green Bay's lack of a dominant edge rusher has been an issue for coordinator Jeff Hafley's unit all season long. Rashan Gary is the team's No. 1 defensive end and has seven sacks on the season. If he can get on a hot streak down the stretch it could drastically improve the effectiveness of the Packers' defense.
Gary's underlying numbers do suggest he might be able to increase his sack percentage in the postseason. PFF ranks him as the 37th most effective edge player in the NFL. That does not scream dominance but could easily translate into a couple of multi-sack games in the playoffs for the veteran lineman.
The Packers can outscore opponents in the playoffs but their defense's ability to create negative plays will be vital for their success. If Gary can become a dominant edge rusher at the right time it could power the franchise to the promised land.
No. 4: Jayden Reed can develop into a No. 1 wide receiver
Love is an exceptional quarterback and his effectiveness is particularly impressive given the absence of a bona fide superstar wideout on his roster. Jayden Reed is the pass-catcher who has the highest chances of blossoming into that kind of impact player.
Reed lacks the size to thrive as a true outside wideout, but he's a dynamic option in the slot who can turn ordinary touches into explosive plays. The Packers' coaching staff works hard to get him the ball in space on short passes and innovative run plays. Opposing defenses hold their breath every time Reed touches the ball.
The challenge for him in the postseason will be to produce explosive plays against defenses that are given more time to game plan against his skill set. He has the athletic gifts required to defeat elite opposition. A few well-timed, big plays in the postseason could cement his status as the Packers' top receiver moving forward.
No. 5: A matchup with the Falcons
Green Bay is almost certainly going to enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. That means a matchup against the winner of the NFC South or NFC West is in their future. They would love to see a trip to Atlanta be their first-round matchup.
The Falcons have recently made the switch to Michael Penix at quarterback after Kirk Cousins' severe decline down the stretch. Green Bay's defense would love the opportunity to play against such an inexperienced signal-caller in the playoffs.
Playing on the road against the Falcons would not guarantee an opening round win for the Packers but they'd enter the game as solid favorites. That's a tremendous outcome for any Wild Card team and should be a hope for all Green Bay fans.