How the Packers can unlock Isaiah Simmons’ full potential

Isaiah Simmons entered the NFL with a lot of hype as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Just five years later, his career is at a crossroads. He needs to carve out a productive niche with the Green Bay Packers if he wants to get his career back on track.

The good news for the former Clemson standout is that he will be playing for a defensive coordinator that's shown a solid ability to get the most out of flexible chess pieces. Jeff Hafley is not the most experienced defensive play caller in the league, but he is one of the most creative. That's a required skill for any coach that wants to turn Simmons' career around.

Isaiah Simmons speaks with Green Bay media for the first time. Here he discusses why Jeff Hafley is a good fit for him. Simmons said his time with the Giants “lit a fire” under him, in part because of his lack of snaps. Former No. 8 overall pick eager for a fresh start in GB. pic.twitter.com/hAfHjggdaQ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 12, 2025

For what it's worth, Simmons sounds like a player who is determined to reverse his fortunes. He claims his lack of playing time last year with the Giants "lit a fire" under him. Green Bay aims to be the franchise that takes advantage of his uptick in motivation.

The challenge for Simmons will be carving out a niche or too in Hafley's defense. Versatility is only a positive when there is a core skill set present to build on. Simmons needs to add reliability to his game if he wants to log meaningful snaps for the Packers. Here are three ways in which the former first round pick can add value to the Packers defense.

Isaiah Simmons can make an impact rushing the quarterback

The Packers need pass rushing juice from the second level and Simmons has the type of athleticism required to give them a boost in that regard. He's never recorded more than four sacks in a season but he could see that total increase if Green Bay gives him more chances to pin his ears back and rush the quarterback.

Packers fans should not be surprised if Simmons gets some snaps as a stand up edge rusher on obvious passing downs in the preseason. Edgerrin Cooper has the straight line speed to fill that role, but he doesn't possess the same bend off the edge that Simmons has flashed in his pro career.

At the very least, Simmons can see the field on obvious passing downs and give opposing offenses something else to consider from his linebacker spot. He's not going to be magically turn into a double-digit sack artist in 2025 but he might find his way to give Green Bay's defense six key sacks. That would qualify as a major win for such a low-cost free agent.

Dropping into coverage

Every good NFL defense wants to find linebackers who can hold up against opposing running backs and tight ends in coverage. Plenty of scouts thought Simmons might play safety when he was coming into the league. That's not going to happen for him, but he has more than enough athletic ability to be a coverage linebacker.

Simmons immediately becomes one of the Packers' most athletic linebackers upon his arrival. He has not shown great refinement or instincts as a cover linebacker to date, but that's a skill that could be improved with more stable coaching. Green Bay does not need him to suddenly develop into a star. If he can hold up as a solid coverage linebacker it will add a lot of options for Hafley and his defensive coaching staff.

Special teams ace

If Simmons is truly determined to carve out a long-term career in the NFL then he'll need to humble himself to the point that he's willing to contribute on special teams. A player with his athletic pedigree should be able to turn into a true difference-maker in that role.

Simmons does not have the elite speed to be a classic gunner on the outside but he should be able to make more than his share of tackles as an inside player who can beat his man down the middle to opposing ball carriers. The Packers are a team that values the ability to win the so-called third phase of games. Simmons profiles as a guy who can help them do just that.

Even if Simmons doesn't fully actualize his athletic gifts on special teams he can help give the team's starters valuable rest. Every snap a high quality star like Cooper is forced to play on special teams diminishes his defensive value. Simmons has the talent to keep those starters off the field if he buys into his role as a valuable special teams ace.

None of these roles are going to provide Simmons the road to stardom many scouts foresaw coming out of Clemson, but he's got time left to establish himself as a valuable piece for a team with Super Bowl dreams. The Packers and Simmons need each other in 2025.