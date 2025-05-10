Packers veteran will have short leash immediately heading into OTAs

Rasheed Walker has drastically outperformed his status as a seventh-round pick during his tenure with the Packers. He's played like a perfectly adequate starter at left tackle. Getting that kind of production from such a late-round draft pick is a coup for GM Brian Gutekunst and his front office.

None of that makes Walker untouchable when it comes to shopping for an upgrade. That's why the Packers spent a second round pick on Anthony Belton, former NC State star offensive tackle in April's draft. He is being brought in to provide Green Bay with quality depth at both tackle spots. He's also putting heat on Walker to improve his game — or accept that he may be relegated to a backup role.

This Packers vet will need to show out

Walker graded out as the 44th-best tackle in the NFL last season per PFF. That slots him in as an adequate starter. The Packers expect more from their offensive line, the unit that keys head coach Matt LaFleur's offense.

The big issue Green Bay's coaching staff has with Walker is his lack of production in the run game. He has good size for the position, but his functional strength doesn't translate to impact at the point of attack. That's why he only came in as the107th ranked tackle in the league when it came to run blocking in 2024.

In many ways, Belton represents the exact opposite as a prospect. He's a classic mauler in the run game, and he uses his 6-foot-6, 320-plus pound frame to generate solid push at the line of scrimmage. Issues with pass-blocking stopped him from being a first round pick. His feet are a little slow in space, and he doesn't have a keen understanding of how to use his arm length to keep opposing edge rushers at bay.

The raw nature of Belton's game means he'll need some time in the NFL before he's ready to play meaningful snaps. That gives Walker time to respond and up his game to keep the rookie on the bench. If Walker doesn't show meaningful progress in his run-blocking by the time the halfway mark of the season rolls around, then look for LaFleur and his offensive staff to strongly consider making a change at left tackle.