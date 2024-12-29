Packers vs. Vikings inactives: Week 17 injury report for huge NFC North bout
By Kinnu Singh
The Green Bay Packers will visit the Minnesota Vikings for a divisional matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 17.
Both teams have already clinched a playoff berth, but they are still fighting for seeding over the final two games of the regular season. Both teams face a wide variety of potential outcomes as they head into the postseason, and neither side would benefit from resting their starters for this divisional doubt. With the Detroit Lions continuing to reign over the NFC North, the Vikings and Packers are both entering Week 17 in position for an NFC Wild Card spot.
Although Minnesota holds the same record as Detroit, the Lions are currently in first place due to their head-to-head tiebreaker over Minnesota. If the Vikings manage to win the final two games, they could steal the NFC’s top seed, which would reward them with a bye week and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Green Bay has held the sixth spot in the NFC standings, but they only hold a one-game lead over the Washington Commanders. Falling to the seventh seed would undoubtedly force the Packers into a tougher Wild Card matchup, but improving to the fifth seed would give them a shot against the weak NFC South division winner.
Packers inactives for Week 17 vs. Vikings
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Jaire Alexander
CB
knee
OUT
Quay Walker
LB
ankle
OUT
Evan Williams
S
quad
OUT
Andre Dillard
OT
concussion
OUT
Javon Bullard
S
ankle
questionable
Ty'Ron Hopper
LB
ankle
questionable
Christian Watson
WR
knee
questionable
Green Bay will have to find a way to cover Minnesota wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison without several key defensive players. The Packers ruled out two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who will miss his sixth straight game since suffering a knee injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
The Packers will also play without linebacker Quay Walker and safety Evan Williams, who were both ruled out for a second consecutive game. Packers defensive back Javon Bullard could step in for Williams, but Bullard is also questionable with an ankle injury.
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is listed as questionable, but he's unlikely to play after missing practice throughout the week.
Vikings inactives for Week 17 vs. Packers
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Fabian Moreau
CB
hip
OUT
Ivan Pace Jr.
LB
hamstring
questionable
Although no team in the NFL is fully health at this stage of the season, the Vikings have few reasons to complain. Minnesota ruled out cornerback Fabian Moreau and listed linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. as questionable, but the rest of the roster is entering Week 17 without an official injury designation.
Pace is working his way back from a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve in Week 12. The linebacker was designated for return this week and participated in practice. Minnesota activated him before their Week 17 matchup, and he should provide a significant boost to their defense — especially against Packers running back Josh Jacobs.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith has been dealing with a foot injury, but he was not listed on the injury report. Other players who have dealt with injuries — fullback C.J. Ham, tight end Josh Oliver, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, linebacker Blake Cashman and outside linebacker Pat Jones II — avoided designations and should also be available.